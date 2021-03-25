Vivo X60 series makes its way to India with a few notable changes

Towards the end of last year, Vivo launched its Exynos 1080 powered X60 series in China. Soon thereafter, the company added another model to the X60 lineup, called the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, featuring Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip. The company is now bringing the X60 series to the Indian market, but with a couple of changes.

Hands-on with the Vivo X60 Pro Plus: Outperforms the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the dark

Vivo X60 Series: Specifications

Specifications Vivo X60 Vivo X60 Pro Vivo X60 Pro+ Build AG Glass back with satin finish

Metal frame AG Glass back with satin finish

Metal frame Vegan leather back

Metal frame Dimensions & Weight Midnight Black: 159.63 x 75.01 x 7.36mm 176g

Shimmer Blue: 159.63 x 75.01 x 7.4mm 177g

Midnight Black: 158.58 x 73.24 x 7.59mm 177g

Shimmer Blue: 158.58 x 73.24 x 7.69mm 179g

158.59 x 73.35 x 9.10mm

191g Display 6.56-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED

120Hz screen refresh rate

Flat display

Centered-hole punch

HDR10+ 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch polling rate

Centered-hole punch

HDR10+ 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch polling rate

Centered-hole punch

HDR10+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1 ROM

12GB + 256GB 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM Battery & Charging 4,300mAh

33W fast charger 4,200mAh

33W wired fast charging 4,200mAh

55W wired fast charging Security In-Display Fingerprint Scanner In-Display Fingerprint Scanner In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) 48MP f/1.79 primary camera

13MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, 120° FoV

13MP f/2.46 portrait camera 48MP f/1.48 primary camera, Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, OIS + EIS

13MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, 120° FoV

13MP f/2.46 portrait camera 50MP ISOCELL GN1 primary camera, OIS + EIS

48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, 114° FoV

32MP f/2.08 portrait camera

8MP f/3.4 periscope zoom camera, 5x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom Front Camera(s) 32MP 32MP 32MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Mono speaker Hi-Res certification Hi-Res certification Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

As you can see in the spec table above, the Indian version of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is largely the same as the one launched in China. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

The phone features the same quad-camera setup as the Chinese variant, with a 50MP ISOCELL GN1 primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, a 32MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Over on the front, it retains the same 32MP selfie shooter as well.

However, the Indian Vivo X60 Pro Plus isn’t exactly the same. It comes in just one 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration, and Vivo is only launching the Emperor Blue vegan leather variant in the Indian market. While these changes aren’t all that significant, the differences between the Chinese and Indian variants of the Vivo X60 Pro are.

The Indian Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 don’t feature Samsung’s Exynos 1080 chip. Instead, the devices come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phones feature the same 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. However, the X60 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a single 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration. The vanilla X60, on the other hand, features a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a single 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration.

In the camera department, the Vivo X60 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back instead of a quad-camera setup like the Chinese variant. It consists of a 48MP main sensor with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP portrait camera. For selfies, it includes the same 32MP camera. Unlike the X60 Pro Plus, the X60 Pro comes in two finishes — Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue — that have slightly different dimensions and weight. The vanilla Vivo X60 also features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP f/2.46 portrait camera. It also comes in two finishes — Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

The new Vivo X60 series devices also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, a mono speaker with Hi-Res certification, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. On the software front, the phones run Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The new Vivo X60 series has already made its way to the Indian market, and it’s expected to reach other markets soon. The devices will be available for purchase in the country starting April 2nd via Vivo’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major offline retailers. The Vivo X60 series is priced as follows:

Vivo X60: 8GB + 128GB: ₹37,990 (~$523) 12GB +256GB: ₹41,990 (~$578)

Vivo X60 Pro: 12GB + 256GB: ₹49,990 (~$688)

Vivo X60 Pro Plus: 12GB + 256GB: ₹69,990 (~$963)



The Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro will be available in two colorways — Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue — while the Vivo X60 Pro Plus will only come in one finish — Emperor Blue Vegan Leather. We’ll update this post as soon as Vivo shares the pricing and availability details for other regions.