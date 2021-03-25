Vivo X60 series makes its way to India with a few notable changes
Towards the end of last year, Vivo launched its Exynos 1080 powered X60 series in China. Soon thereafter, the company added another model to the X60 lineup, called the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, featuring Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip. The company is now bringing the X60 series to the Indian market, but with a couple of changes.
Vivo X60 Series: Specifications
|Specifications
|Vivo X60
|Vivo X60 Pro
|Vivo X60 Pro+
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|RAM & Storage
|12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM
|12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP
|32MP
|32MP
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|Audio
|Mono speaker
|Hi-Res certification
|Hi-Res certification
|Connectivity
As you can see in the spec table above, the Indian version of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is largely the same as the one launched in China. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.
The phone features the same quad-camera setup as the Chinese variant, with a 50MP ISOCELL GN1 primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, a 32MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Over on the front, it retains the same 32MP selfie shooter as well.
However, the Indian Vivo X60 Pro Plus isn’t exactly the same. It comes in just one 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration, and Vivo is only launching the Emperor Blue vegan leather variant in the Indian market. While these changes aren’t all that significant, the differences between the Chinese and Indian variants of the Vivo X60 Pro are.
The Indian Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 don’t feature Samsung’s Exynos 1080 chip. Instead, the devices come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phones feature the same 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. However, the X60 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a single 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration. The vanilla X60, on the other hand, features a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a single 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration.
In the camera department, the Vivo X60 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back instead of a quad-camera setup like the Chinese variant. It consists of a 48MP main sensor with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP portrait camera. For selfies, it includes the same 32MP camera. Unlike the X60 Pro Plus, the X60 Pro comes in two finishes — Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue — that have slightly different dimensions and weight. The vanilla Vivo X60 also features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP f/2.46 portrait camera. It also comes in two finishes — Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.
The new Vivo X60 series devices also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, a mono speaker with Hi-Res certification, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. On the software front, the phones run Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.
Pricing & Availability
The new Vivo X60 series has already made its way to the Indian market, and it’s expected to reach other markets soon. The devices will be available for purchase in the country starting April 2nd via Vivo’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major offline retailers. The Vivo X60 series is priced as follows:
- Vivo X60:
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹37,990 (~$523)
- 12GB +256GB: ₹41,990 (~$578)
- Vivo X60 Pro:
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹49,990 (~$688)
- Vivo X60 Pro Plus:
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹69,990 (~$963)
The Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro will be available in two colorways — Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue — while the Vivo X60 Pro Plus will only come in one finish — Emperor Blue Vegan Leather. We’ll update this post as soon as Vivo shares the pricing and availability details for other regions.