Vivo X60 Pro with Gimbal camera system launches in the UK and Europe next month

After six months since its original launch in China, Vivo is finally bringing its flagship Vivo X60 Pro to Europe and the UK. The Vivo X60 Pro is a middling offering in the X60 series and slots between the standard Vivo X60 and X60 Pro+. It was launched in India earlier in March, but it’s only now that it’s’ making its way to other markets.

The Vivo X60 Pro will go on sale in the UK starting June 3 at a starting price of £749. Meanwhile, the European pricing is set at €799 — it will go on sale on the same date. The phone will be available in two colors: Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue. Although the pricing is definitely a bit on the steep side, the capable gimbal camera system, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and stunning design make for a pretty solid package.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X60 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Powering the phone from the inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC, backed by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage.

On the back, the device features a triple camera system tuned by ZEISS. The setup consists of a 48MP primary shooter with Gimbal stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 13MP telephoto lens. Other notable highlights of the Vivo X60 Pro include a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1 and comes running Android 11 based on FuntouchOS 11.1

Vivo X60 Pro: Specifications