Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro with Exynos 1080 and Zeiss lenses launched in China

At a launch event in China today, Vivo announced two new flagship smartphones: the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro. The new X60 series succeeds the last year’s Vivo X50 series and brings with it some substantial improvements, including a higher refresh rate screen, quad-camera with ZEISS optics, a faster chipset, and much more.

Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro: Specifications

Specification Vivo X60 Vivo X60 Pro Dimensions & Weight 159.63mm x 75.01mm x 7.36

176.2g 158.57mm x 73.24mm x 7.59mm

178g Display 6.56-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED

120Hz screen refresh rate

Flat display

Centered-hole punch

HDR10+ 6.56-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED

120Hz screen refresh rate

Curved display

Centered-hole punch

HDR10+ SoC Samsung Exynos 1080 1x Cortex-A78 @ 2.8GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

Mali-G78 GPU

5nm EUV-based FinFET process Samsung Exynos 1080 1x Cortex-A78 @ 2.8GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

Mali-G78 GPU

5nm EUV-based FinFET process RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB flash storage

UFS 3.1 12GB RAM

256GB flash storage

UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 4,200mAh

33W fast charger (inside the box) 4,300mAh

33W fast charger (inside the box) Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP Sony IMX598 custom sensor, f/1.79, four-axis OIS

48MP Sony IMX598 custom sensor, f/1.79, four-axis OIS Secondary: 13MP telephoto, f/2.46, 2x optical zoom

13MP telephoto, f/2.46, 2x optical zoom Tertiary: 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 120° FoV, f/2.2 Supports Macro photography

8MP ultra-wide-angle, 120° FoV, f/2.2 Zeiss optics Primary: 48MP Sony IMX598 custom sensor, f/1.79, four-axis OIS

48MP Sony IMX598 custom sensor, f/1.79, four-axis OIS Secondary: 13MP telephoto, f/2.46, 2x optical zoom

13MP telephoto, f/2.46, 2x optical zoom Tertiary: 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 120° FoV, f/2.2 Supports Macro photography

8MP ultra-wide-angle, 120° FoV, f/2.2 Tertiary: 8MP periscope, 5x optical zoom

8MP periscope, 5x optical zoom Zeiss optics Front Camera(s) 32MP, f/2.45 32MP, f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type C USB Type C Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC

Reverse wired charging 5G

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC

Reverse wired charging Software Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

The Vivo X60 series packs a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The base X60 has a flat panel, while the X60 Pro opts for a curved one. Processing on both the devices is handled by Samsung’s latest Exynos 1080 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, Mali-G78 GPU, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

Similar to the last year’s lineup, the Vivo X60 series continues to put a strong emphasis on the camera performance and, this time around, the company has partnered up with ZEISS. In terms of the rear camera assembly, both phones pack a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary shooter with a 4-axis OIS, 13MP wide-angle camera (which also doubles as a macro lens), and a 13MP telephoto camera. The X60 Pro has an additional 8MP periscope camera with a 5x optical zoom. Vivo also claims improved low-light performance with the new night mode now seamlessly working across the primary, wide-angle, and telephoto sensors.

Powering the base X60 is a 4,200mAh battery, while the X60 Pro has a slightly bigger 4,300mAh cell. Both phones support 33W fast charging and reverse wired charging. On the software front, the X60 series runs OriginOS, the latest version of Vivo’s custom skin based on Android 11. Othe specifications of the Vivo X60 series include 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo X60 comes in two variants: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, with the price set at CNY 3,498 (~$535) for the base model and CNY 3,798 (~$581) for the top model. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro comes in only one variant, 12GB/256GB, and is priced at CNY 4498 (~$688). Both phones are available for pre-order in China starting today, with official sales kicking off from January 8, 2021.

Vivo hasn’t shared details on the subsequent international launch. However, the company did mention it plans to launch one more device in the lineup: Vivo X60 Pro+, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.