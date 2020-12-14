Vivo X60 series confirmed to come with Exynos 1080 and Zeiss partnership

Leaked live images of the upcoming Vivo X60 surfaced online early last month, giving us our first look at the devices and revealing a few key details. At the time, we had learned that the Vivo X60 series would include two devices — the X60 and the X60 Pro — with the former featuring a flat display and the latter rocking a curved panel. Both the smartphones featured a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, but only the non-pro variant looked to have an orange accented power button.

Furthermore, the leaked images revealed that the Vivo X60 series would launch with a new custom Android skin called OriginOS, which would replace Funtouch OS in all future Vivo devices. Although Vivo was scheduled to showcase OriginOS and the new X60 series late last month, the company has only released details about OriginOS so far. However, that changes today, as Vivo has shared a new teaser poster for the X60 series on Weibo that highlights a few key specifications of the upcoming devices.

As you can see in the attached image, the upcoming X60 series will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1080 SoC. For the unaware, the Exynos 1080 is an octa-core chipset that is fabricated with a 5nm EUV-based FinFET process. For the CPU, it makes use of one ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 2.8GHz, three ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The SoC also features a Mali-G78 MP10 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.

Along with information about the Vivo X60 series’ chipset, the poster reveals that the X60 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup with Zeiss-branded lenses, a micro-gimbal camera, and enhanced night mode capabilities. Although the poster doesn’t highlight a launch date, Vivo may unveil the X60 series in China later this month.