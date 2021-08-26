Vivo X70 Pro Plus renders leak with unique camera bump and curved display

Following the recent leaked renders of the Vivo X70 and the Vivo X70 Pro, the third device of the series has leaked too. The Vivo X70 series is expected to launch sometime in the near future, and we now have our first look at the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. It features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera, ZEISS camera branding, and the camera bump’s accent spreads out across the top of the phone.

And today, in order to wrap up my #Vivo X70 Series run, here comes your very first look at the #VivoX70ProPlus! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) This time on behalf of @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/SCoXIp7OUb pic.twitter.com/llbXwHXpEn — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 26, 2021

These leaks come courtesy of both Pricebaba and OnLeaks and give us our first look at what will be the most high-end device in the X70 series. The back of the phone is slightly reminiscent of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, though the camera bump is actually nowhere near as large. It slopes down into the body of the phone, but the dual-tone design itself is retained.

There’s no information on actual specifications, though it houses four cameras on the back. There are three fairly large sensors along with a laser autofocus unit and an LED flash. Pricebaba speculates that the empty spot on the back might have an actual function, though it’s possible that it’s purely just for design. The Vivo X70 Pro Plus measures 164.8 x 75.5 x 9mm, and its thickness increases to 11.3mm around the camera bump. Finally, Pricebaba also notes that it was spotted on the Google Play console with model number V2145A. The listing said that it has a Full HD+ display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and 8GB of RAM. No other information has been confirmed, though its 3C certification in China revealed that it may also have up to 66W fast charging support.