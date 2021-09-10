Vivo’s flagship X70 series sports upgraded cameras, bigger batteries, and newer chips
Vivo’s new flagship series is here, and it includes three feature-packed devices — the Vivo X70, the Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. While we’ve seen all three devices in leaked renders over the last few weeks, we now have concrete information about their hardware.
As expected, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is the most feature-rich device out of the lot, featuring the most powerful chip, the best display, fastest charging capabilities, and more. The other two models are slightly less powerful, and they offer the same hardware, with a few exceptions. Check out the table below for the complete specifications.
Vivo X70 series: Specifications
|Specification
|Vivo X70
|Vivo X70 Pro
|Vivo X70 Pro Plus
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Imaging Chip V1
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP
|32MP
|32MP
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|Connectivity
|Software
|Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11
|Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11
|Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11
|Other Features
|–
|–
|IP68 certification
As you can probably tell by looking at the spec sheet above, the new Vivo X70 series brings minor improvements over the Vivo X60 series. The top-of-the-line Vivo X70 Pro Plus features a larger and higher resolution display, the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, a new design, and 50W fast wireless charging support. The other two models now feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 870, and they come with faster wired charging support.
Although all three devices still feature a 32MP selfie camera, Vivo has made some changes to the rear-facing cameras on all three devices. For instance, the Vivo X70 now comes with a 40MP primary camera, and the X70 Pro features a 50MP primary camera, as opposed to the 48MP sensor on the older models. For wide-angle and portrait shots, both phones now feature 12MP cameras instead of 13MP sensors. In addition, Vivo has included a fourth 8MP sensor on the Vivo X70 Pro. On the flagship model, Vivo has offered the same 50MP primary and 48MP wide-angle sensor as the older model, but the device now features a 12MP portrait sensor. The fourth 8MP sensor remains unchanged.
(L to R: Vivo X70, X70 Pro, X70 Pro Plus)
Along with improvements to the camera hardware, Vivo has also packed bigger batteries on the Vivo X70 series. The vanilla X70 now features a 4,400mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The Vivo X70 Pro features a 4,450mAh battery with the same fast charging capabilities. And the Vivo X70 Pro Plus features a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support.
Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability
Currently, Vivo hasn’t shared pricing and availability details for the X70 series. But the company has revealed that the devices will make their way to India, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, the UAE, and other regions soon. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more details about the new devices.
Vivo unveils Imaging Chip V1
Last week, Vivo unveiled its first self-designed IC for imaging and video, called the Imaging Chip V1. Vivo says this chip “employs an AI system to apply NR (noise reduction) and MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) effects across the board.” This chip is only available in the top-end Vivo X70 Pro+, which also has a “High-Transmittance Glass Lens” to “ensure extra-low dispersion for improved image quality.”