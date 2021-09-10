Vivo’s flagship X70 series sports upgraded cameras, bigger batteries, and newer chips

Vivo’s new flagship series is here, and it includes three feature-packed devices — the Vivo X70, the Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. While we’ve seen all three devices in leaked renders over the last few weeks, we now have concrete information about their hardware.

As expected, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is the most feature-rich device out of the lot, featuring the most powerful chip, the best display, fastest charging capabilities, and more. The other two models are slightly less powerful, and they offer the same hardware, with a few exceptions. Check out the table below for the complete specifications.

Vivo X70 series: Specifications

Specification Vivo X70 Vivo X70 Pro Vivo X70 Pro Plus Dimensions & Weight 160.1 x 75.39 x 7.55mm

181g 158.3 x 73.21 x 7.99mm

185g 164.54 x 75.21 x 8.89mm

209g Display 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2376 x 1080

19.8:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

92.76% screen-to-body ratio 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2376 x 1080

19.8:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

92.76% screen-to-body ratio 6.78-inch WQHD AMOLED

3200 x 1440

20:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

92.22% screen-to-body ratio SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Imaging Chip V1 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4X + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB 8GB LPDDR4X + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB 8GB LPDDR5 + 256GB UFS 3.1

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 4,400mAh

44W wired fast charging 4,450mAh

44W wired fast charging 4,500mAh

55W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 40MP

Secondary: 12MP

Tertiary: 12MP Primary: 50MP

Secondary: 12MP

Tertiary: 12MP

Quaternary: 8MP Primary: 50MP ISOCELL GN1

Secondary: 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide gimbal

Tertiary: 12MP

Quaternary: 8MP Front Camera(s) 32MP 32MP 32MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5G

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11 Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11 Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11 Other Features – – IP68 certification

As you can probably tell by looking at the spec sheet above, the new Vivo X70 series brings minor improvements over the Vivo X60 series. The top-of-the-line Vivo X70 Pro Plus features a larger and higher resolution display, the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, a new design, and 50W fast wireless charging support. The other two models now feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 870, and they come with faster wired charging support.

Although all three devices still feature a 32MP selfie camera, Vivo has made some changes to the rear-facing cameras on all three devices. For instance, the Vivo X70 now comes with a 40MP primary camera, and the X70 Pro features a 50MP primary camera, as opposed to the 48MP sensor on the older models. For wide-angle and portrait shots, both phones now feature 12MP cameras instead of 13MP sensors. In addition, Vivo has included a fourth 8MP sensor on the Vivo X70 Pro. On the flagship model, Vivo has offered the same 50MP primary and 48MP wide-angle sensor as the older model, but the device now features a 12MP portrait sensor. The fourth 8MP sensor remains unchanged.

(L to R: Vivo X70, X70 Pro, X70 Pro Plus)

Along with improvements to the camera hardware, Vivo has also packed bigger batteries on the Vivo X70 series. The vanilla X70 now features a 4,400mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The Vivo X70 Pro features a 4,450mAh battery with the same fast charging capabilities. And the Vivo X70 Pro Plus features a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

Currently, Vivo hasn’t shared pricing and availability details for the X70 series. But the company has revealed that the devices will make their way to India, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, the UAE, and other regions soon. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more details about the new devices.

Vivo unveils Imaging Chip V1

Last week, Vivo unveiled its first self-designed IC for imaging and video, called the Imaging Chip V1. Vivo says this chip “employs an AI system to apply NR (noise reduction) and MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) effects across the board.” This chip is only available in the top-end Vivo X70 Pro+, which also has a “High-Transmittance Glass Lens” to “ensure extra-low dispersion for improved image quality.”