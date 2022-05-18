Vivo brings its Vivo X80 and X80 Pro flagships to India and other international markets

Vivo launched its latest flagship lineup — the Vivo X80 series — in China towards the end of April this year. The new lineup includes two devices, the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro, featuring several improvements over the Vivo X70 series from last year, including better displays, faster chipsets, improved cameras, and much more. Vivo is now finally bringing the duo to international markets, and here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro.

Vivo X80 Series: Specifications

Specification Vivo X80 Vivo X80 Pro Dimensions & Weight 164.95 x 75.23 x 8.3mm

206g 164.47 x 75.30 x 9.10mm

219g Display 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080p

388 PPI

120Hz refresh rate

1500nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED

3200 x 1440p

517PPI

120Hz refresh rate

300Hz touch sampling rate

1500nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

80W wired fast charging support 4,700mAh

80W wired fast charging support

50W wireless charging Security In-display optical fingerprint scanner In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner with support for two fingers Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP IMX866, f/1.75, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP IMX663, f/2.0, 108° FoV

Telephoto: 12MP IMX663, f/1.98, 2x optical zoom

Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip

Zeiss optics

Zeiss T* lens coating Primary: 50MP ISOCELL GNV, f/1.57, OIS

Ultra-wide: 48MP, f/2.2, 114.5° FoV

Telephoto: 12MP, f/1.85, 2x optical zoom, gimbal stabilization

Telephoto: 8MP, f/3.4, 5x periscope zoom, OIS

Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip

Zeiss optics

Zeiss T* lens coating Front Camera(s) 32MP, f/2.45 32MP, f/2.45 Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C USB 3.1 Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

802.11ax dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC Bluetooth 5.2

802.11ax dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC Software Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Other Features X-axis linear motor

VC cooling chamber

IP53 dust and water resistance rating

IR Blaster X-axis linear motor

VC cooling chamber

IP68 dust and water resistance rating

IR Blaster

Although Vivo launched two variants of the Vivo X80 Pro in China, the company has only brought the Qualcomm model to international markets. The device features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage, so its performance should be in line with other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagships launched over the last few months.

On the display front, the Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO display. It offers 120Hz refresh rate support with 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1500nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. This too puts it at par with flagship phones from other OEMs.

The Vivo X80 Pro’s camera hardware is what sets it apart from the competition. The device packs a 32MP selfie shooter, a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. The device also packs Vivo’s V1 Plus imaging chip for enhanced performance, along with Zeiss optics.

Other noteworthy features include a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo X80 Pro also offers IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

The regular Vivo X80 is a minor step down from the X80 Pro. It features the same design as the flagship model, but it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC on the inside. The MediaTek chipset is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Although the Vivo X80 also has a 6.78-inch display, it’s an FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate but no adaptive refresh rate support. The device features the same 32MP selfie shooter as the flagship model, but it features a 50MP IMX866 primary camera, a 12MP IMX663 ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP IMX663 2x optical zoom telephoto camera.

Instead of an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Vivo has equipped the regular X80 with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.2 support, Wi-Fi 6, and IP53 certification for dust and water resistance.

On the software front, both devices run Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. Vivo is also promising 3 generations of Android updates and 3 years of security updates for both devices.

Pricing & Availability

The all-new Vivo X80 series will be available for purchase in various regions across Asia. The vanilla model will be available in Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Phillippines, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will be available in Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Phillippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Europe, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru.

Vivo hasn’t shared the pricing and availability details for all the regions mentioned above, but the company has shared the pricing details for the Vivo X80 series in India. The X80 and X80 Pro will be available in India at the following prices:

Vivo X80 (Cosmic Black, Urban Blue): 8GB + 128GB: ₹54,999 12GB + 256GB: ₹59,999

Vivo X80 Pro (Cosmic Black): 12GB + 256GB: ₹79,999



Both devices can be pre-booked right now, with open sales beginning from May 25 in India.

What do you think of Vivo’s new flagship smartphones? Do you think the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro have what it takes to compete with flagships from OnePlus, Samsung, and OPPO? Let us know in the comments section below. And stay tuned for our in-depth review of the X80 Pro!