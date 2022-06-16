Vivo X80 Pro Plus to launch with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in October 2022

It was only a couple of months ago when Vivo announced the release of its Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. The Vivo X80 Pro offered the best of everything, even touting the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. But now rumors are swirling that a new Vivo phone is on the horizon, aptly named Vivo X80 Pro+. While not much is known about the device at this time, the handset is set to arrive sometime later this year.

It looks like we could see a Vivo X80 Pro+ launch in the coming months if a new rumor is to be believed. Previously, it was thought that the Vivo X80 Pro+ wouldn’t be launching this year, but MySmartPrice is claiming now that the smartphone will arrive in October of 2022. Of course, this could change depending on a number of factors, with one of the main reasons being due to the global parts shortage.

Although we have a name, details about the Vivo X80 Pro+ are scarce at this point, with just one key point about its internals being known. As far as specifications go, the Vivo X80 Pro+ will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It should also arrive with a large 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is speculation that the handset will arrive with a quad-camera setup, similar to what can be found on the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80. Lastly, the phone should support fast charging up to 120W.

Launching in October 2022

As far as the launch date is concerned, it should arrive in Asia first and then expand to other regions. If the past is any indication, the new model could become one of the top Android smartphones of the year. In our review, the X80 Pro was top-of-the-line when it came to its camera. The handset offered an excellent display and a great in-hand feel. While its software and aggressive battery management weren’t the best, it was still a great handset overall.