The new Vivo X80 Pro packs improved cameras and comes in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 flavors
Following weeks of leaks, the highly-anticipated Vivo X80 series is now official. While last year’s Vivo X70 series featured three models, there are only two models in the 2022 lineup: the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80. The new phones bring numerous improvements over their predecessors, packing better displays, faster chipsets, improved cameras, and much more.
Vivo X80 series: Specifications
Vivo X80 Pro
The Vivo X80 Pro is the most powerful and feature-packed of the duo (Vivo skipped the Plus model this year). We regarded last year’s Vivo X70 Pro Plus as one of the best camera phones of 2021, so our expectations are certainly high for the X80 Pro. As far as camera hardware goes, the Vivo X80 Pro packs a quad-camera array on the back with Zeiss optics and Zeiss T* lens coating. The camera setup consists of a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNV main sensor, a 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom.
The Vivo X80 Pro comes equipped with a new Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip, promising great night and l0w-light photography improvements. In addition, the new chip extends night shooting features to the ultra-wide and front cameras.
The Vivo X80 Pro comes in two variants: one with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the other with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. On the front, the Vivo X80 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1500nits peak brightness. A large 4,7000mAh battery fuels the X80 Pro, and it supports 80W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging. Other notable highlights include an improved VC cooling chamber, X-axis leaner vibration motor, IP68 dust and water protection, NFC, and dual stereo speakers.
Vivo X80
The vanilla Vivo X80 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1500nits peak brightness. It’s powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset, paired with X RAM and X UFS 3. 1 flash storage. On the back, the Vivo X80 features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP IMX866 main camera with an RGBW color filter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom.
The standard model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging support. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box with Origin OS on top.
Pricing & Availability
The Vivo X80 series will go on sale in China starting April 29 at the following prices:
- Vivo X80 Pro (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1)
- 8GB + 128GB: CNY 5,499 (~$838)
- 12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,999
- 12GB + 512GB: CNY 6,699
- Vivo X80 Pro (Dimensity 9000)
- 12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,999 (~$914)
- 12GB + 512GB: CNY 6,699
- Vivo X80
- 8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,699 (~$564)
- 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999
- 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,399
- 12GB + 512GB: CNY 4,899
Vivo hasn’t revealed when it plans to bring the new X80 series to international markets.