The new Vivo X80 Pro packs improved cameras and comes in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 flavors

Following weeks of leaks, the highly-anticipated Vivo X80 series is now official. While last year’s Vivo X70 series featured three models, there are only two models in the 2022 lineup: the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80. The new phones bring numerous improvements over their predecessors, packing better displays, faster chipsets, improved cameras, and much more.

Vivo X80 series: Specifications

Specification Vivo X80 Pro Vivo X80 Dimensions & Weight NA 206g Display 6.78-inch AMOLED

QHD+ (3200 x 1440)

LTPO 3.0

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz)

Up to 1000Hz touch sampling rate

105% DCI-P3 coverage

1500nits brightness

HDR10+ support 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E5

FHD+ (2376 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 coverage

1500nits brightness SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU

4nm process

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 1x Arm Cortex-X2 @ 3GHz 3x Arm Cortex-A710 @ 2.85GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHz

Arm Mali Mali-G710 GPU

4nm process MediaTek Dimensity 9000 1x Arm Cortex-X2 @ 3GHz 3x Arm Cortex-A710 @ 2.85GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHz

Arm Mali Mali-G710 GPU

4nm process RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

80W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless 4,500mAh

80W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless Other features X-axis leaner motor

IP68 dust and water protection

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Stereo speakers

VC cooling chamber

GPU Fusion X-axis leaner motor

In-display fingerprint scanner

Stereo speakers

VC cooling chamber

GPU Fusion Rear Camera(s) Primary : 50MP ISOCELL GNV, OIS

: 50MP ISOCELL GNV, OIS Secondary : 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide

: 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide Tertiary : 12MP telephoto, 2x optical

: 12MP telephoto, 2x optical Quaternary: 8MP periscope (5x optical, 60x digital)

8MP periscope (5x optical, 60x digital) Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip

Zeiss optics

Zeiss T* lens coating Primary : 50MP IMX866

: 50MP IMX866 Secondary : 12MP ultra-wide

: 12MP ultra-wide Tertiary : 12MP telephoto, 2x optical, 20x digital

: 12MP telephoto, 2x optical, 20x digital Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip

Zeiss optics

Zeiss T* lens coating Front Camera(s) 32MP 32MP Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

USB Type C Software Android 12 with Origin OS Android 12 with Origin OS

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro is the most powerful and feature-packed of the duo (Vivo skipped the Plus model this year). We regarded last year’s Vivo X70 Pro Plus as one of the best camera phones of 2021, so our expectations are certainly high for the X80 Pro. As far as camera hardware goes, the Vivo X80 Pro packs a quad-camera array on the back with Zeiss optics and Zeiss T* lens coating. The camera setup consists of a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNV main sensor, a 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom.

The Vivo X80 Pro comes equipped with a new Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip, promising great night and l0w-light photography improvements. In addition, the new chip extends night shooting features to the ultra-wide and front cameras.

The Vivo X80 Pro comes in two variants: one with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the other with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. On the front, the Vivo X80 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1500nits peak brightness. A large 4,7000mAh battery fuels the X80 Pro, and it supports 80W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging. Other notable highlights include an improved VC cooling chamber, X-axis leaner vibration motor, IP68 dust and water protection, NFC, and dual stereo speakers.

Vivo X80

The vanilla Vivo X80 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1500nits peak brightness. It’s powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset, paired with X RAM and X UFS 3. 1 flash storage. On the back, the Vivo X80 features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP IMX866 main camera with an RGBW color filter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom.

The standard model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging support. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box with Origin OS on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo X80 series will go on sale in China starting April 29 at the following prices:

Vivo X80 Pro (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) 8GB + 128GB: CNY 5,499 (~$838) 12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,999 12GB + 512GB: CNY 6,699

Vivo X80 Pro (Dimensity 9000) 12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,999 (~$914) 12GB + 512GB: CNY 6,699

Vivo X80 8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,699 (~$564) 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,399 12GB + 512GB: CNY 4,899



Vivo hasn’t revealed when it plans to bring the new X80 series to international markets.