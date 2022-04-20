Vivo X80 Pro specs leak days ahead of the official launch

After launching its first foldable smartphone — the Vivo X Fold — in China late last month, Vivo is gearing up to launch the highly-anticipated Vivo X80 series. The company has already confirmed that it will unveil the new lineup in China on April 25, but it hasn’t revealed any details about the devices. Fortunately, we now have access to the complete specifications of one of the upcoming X80 series phones — the Vivo X80 Pro — thanks to noted leaker Yogesh Brar.

According to Brar, the upcoming Vivo X80 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate support. The device will pack a Dimensity 9000 chip paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Vivo X80 Pro •6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, LTPO

•MediaTek Dimensity 9000

•8/12GB RAM

•128/256GB Storage

•Rear- 50MP (GNV) + 48MP (UW) + 12MP (2x) + 8MP (5x Tele)

•Front- 44MP

•Android 12, FunTouchOS 12

•4,700mAh battery, 80W charging

In the camera department, the Vivo X80 Pro will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP 2x zoom camera, and an 8MP 5x zoom telephoto camera. Over on the front, it will pack a 44MP selfie shooter. The device will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery, which will offer 80W fast charging support. Other noteworthy features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Zeiss optics, and Vivo’s in-house V1+ ISP chip.

The phone will likely run Vivo’s custom OriginOS skin based on Android 12 in China, but it should come with FunTouchOS 12 based on Android 12 in other regions.

It’s worth noting that Vivo might launch the device with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in some markets. But we don’t have any confirmation from the company regarding the same.

Along with the Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo will launch two other devices in the X80 series — the regular Vivo X80 and the top-of-the-line Vivo X80 Pro+. We don’t have access to any details about these devices at the moment, but we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.

Note: The tweet embedded above erroneously mentions that the Vivo X80 Pro will feature an FHD+ display. Brar has confirmed to us that the device will feature a 2K panel.