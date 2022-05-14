Six Reasons Why vivo’s X80 Smartphone Series Should be on Your Radar

It is evident that the smartphone industry has seen benefits from vivo’s strong focus on mobile photography technology. Their X series has a consistent trend of introducing new smartphone camera features and being the first in the world to implement them. The camera experience on the vivo X series is the ideal environment to bring these new technologies to users in a way that is simple for them to utilize.

Now with the upcoming global launch of the vivo X80 series, we look to how the company intends to push this legendary flagship line of phones forward. To date, we know that vivo is continuing its collaboration with ZEISS and plans on launching these new phones with a new self-designed imaging chip. That being said, these are six reasons why the vivo X80 series should be on your radar.

1. Industry-Leading Mobile Photography

vivo X series has a proven track record of redefining mobile imaging. Previously vivo has introduced features like the gimbal camera system and extreme night vision with the launch of vivo X50 series. vivo X60 series brought us a collaboration with ZEISS and the brilliant ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style (inspired by ZEISS Contax Biotar 1.5/75). With the launch of vivo X70 series, we saw vivo’s first self-designed V1 imaging chip, paving the way for more powerful image processing.

This strong focus on imaging means that everyday users have the opportunity to use professional photography tools when they choose the vivo X series. Photos taken on vivo phones can be edited with powerful built-in editing tools. The complete process of taking high-quality photos and preparing them for posting is made simple and fun.

2. Deepening Collaboration with ZEISS

We know that vivo plans on doubling down on its collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics, renowned for its unique visual style and high-quality imaging technology. vivo and ZEISS team up and aim to jointly shape the future of mobile imaging, which is a good reason to keep an eye on the vivo X80 series.

With the vivo X70 series, the ZEISS Style Portrait feature took photography to a new level. With different lens style bokeh, users were able to take truly professional-looking portraits in an effortless way. These bokeh effects were inspired by classical ZEISS lenses, making this type of collaboration meaningful and exciting to photography lovers.

After announcing its collaboration with ZEISS, vivo introduced the vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system to the X series. Starting with the X70 series, all rear cameras across models have certified compliance on ZEISS T* Coating, which helps significantly with shooting in low-light conditions. This level of professional-grade photography treatment is something we can expect from the X80 series.

3. Portrait Photography- More Ways to Create Cinematic-like Photos

As users now have high expectations for the ZEISS Style Portrait, vivo and ZEISS aim to bring us even more fantastic portrait images with the new feature “ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh”. You’ll be able to recreate classic Hollywood aesthetics using the film-like bokeh effect. After experiencing the ZEISS Style Portrait within the vivo X70 series, users can expect to explore more from the X80 series.

4. Dynamic Imagery Upgrades- Extending the Advantages of Gimbal

The innovative gimbal system was first launched with the X50, then upgraded with the 48MP Ultra-Wide Gimbal Camera in the X60 series. This continued to evolve into the Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Dual-Camera setup in the X70 series. vivo has continued to bring high-performing stabilization technology to its users. The X80 series will continue to build on this legacy with new portrait motion tracking technology that can reduce shakiness in shots.

Thanks to ultra-steady photography capabilities, the human-background segmentation technology can do an amazing job of separating the background from the person in a photo. Then intelligent bokeh technology is used to produce linear motion blur, while the subject of your photo remains clear.

5. Night Scene Shooting- Advancing the Night Shooting features

Night scene shooting is something that vivo has been particularly good at with the previous editions of the X series. The X70 Pro has been recognized as one of the best phones for low-light shots with the Ultra-Sensing Sensor to achieve brightening and noise reduction under dark environments, and the X80 series intends to continue to build on that success.

With the vivo X80, we will expect a new night mode to continue building this reputation. You will have access to impressive night photography performance with top-of-the-line color tone optimization.

6. Videography- Movie-like Shots Right at your Fingertips

The X flagship series has continuously delivered strong videography features, with the X60 series’ Cinematic Master feature and the X70 series’ Pro Cinematic mode giving users the opportunity to unleash their professional filming potential.

Using the new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh in the X80 series, you can capture videos with a more cinematic look & feel. AI Video Enhancement puts the final touches on each clip by making adjustments based on the scene. With the vivo X80 series, you’ll be well equipped to capture excellent videos.

So keep an eye out for further coverage of the vivo X80 series here at XDA. This line of flagship phones is once again expected to push mobile photography to a new level, with exciting features. vivo is expected to have a global launch for these new phones on May 18.

We thank vivo for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more.