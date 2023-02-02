The convenience of the smartphone camera allows hobbyists and amateur photographers to take photos with something they already own. However, one of the main problems smartphone users experience is the ability to film or take photos in low light.

The image sensor on a camera, smartphone, or otherwise captures light via the lens. If the sensor is bigger, it can receive more light. The more light it can gather, the better the image quality, which can be a game-changer in low-light conditions.

Compared to DSLRs or other dedicated cameras, the small size of smartphones puts a limit on sensor size. Collecting light is, therefore, much more of a challenge and often results in blurry or grainy photos. The sensor, as you can see, contributes a lot to what makes a photo look good or not; small sensors, fewer pixels, and low megapixel resolution will result in low-quality images.

vivo’s upcoming X90 flagship series is set to change this. With a large, 1-inch, ultra-sensing sensor on the Pro model and leveraging vivo’s own V2 chip, the X90 series is expected to bring new light to night photography and videography.

Low power consumption, faster image processing

vivo's first customized ISP chip, the V1, was released in 2021, and since then, we've seen it in different iterations across the company's X70 and X80 series phones. The powerful features supported by this dedicated chip are tried and true, including native AI support for functions like video enhancement and night mode optimization.

The upcoming X90 series is expected to ship with the latest V2 chip, offering faster processing and even better low-light optimization. This professional imaging chip focuses on ultra-clear imaging and quick capture, even in the darkest environments. Not only will this result in crisp images, but it will also consume less power when processing imaging tasks.

The V2 chip also supports a newly upgraded AI noise reduction algorithm and works with the main processor to enhance image and video resolutions in the dark. This means you’ll be able to snap high-quality images and videos in low light without your smartphone requiring more processing power and diminishing battery life. The V2 chip will also allow the upcoming X90 flagship series to intelligently recognize and switch algorithms depending on the scenario. Backlit and dark environments will cause the device to automatically switch modes without the user having to manually change any of the settings.

Powerhouse sensor for better nighttime shots

While the specifics are yet to be revealed, we do know that the X90 Pro will feature a huge 1-inch IMX989 sensor. Naturally, this is a larger area to allow more light in and a larger capacity to store light when taking photos or videos. Pair this with vivo’s self-developed OIS stabilization algorithm and the result is better-quality mobile shots with richer, deeper colors and more brightness. Whether you’re taking portraits in low light or filming a concert in the evening, the X90 flagship series is set to be one of the best for capturing content in darker environments.

Taking photos or videos in the dark can be a real pain. With low-quality, noisy, or blurry images, it’s easy to give up on capturing memories in low light, especially if the subject isn’t still. The vivo X series combats this challenge with powerful night mode features for photos and videos, and we can expect to see them enhanced in the X90 series.

The X90 series will focus heavily on achieving significant improvements in night shots and professional portraits, integrating hardware and software innovation. New modes will be able to simulate cinematic shots and fine-tune details to create high-quality images that can intelligently identify ambient color temperatures and enrich the end result. Night videos will look sharper and more true to life thanks to the large ultra-sensing sensor, which will bring in more light and increase image brightness. vivo’s V2 chip will be able to eliminate a lot of noise in photos to ensure high ISO image clarity, with details visible and environments looking more natural.

Professional photography for everyone

vivo aims to make professional photography accessible to everyone. So if you’re keen to take photos on your smartphone but you haven’t found a device that can handle low light conditions well, the vivo X90 flagship series will shake things up. The series builds on the powerful imaging system of its predecessor, the vivo X80 series, which has been widely recognized by reviewers as a night photography leader.

Thanks to hardware upgrades, ground-breaking algorithms, and vivo’s dual-chip system, users can capture every memory without the pain of poor image quality. All of this technology will help solve the problems users once had with smartphones, making the vivo X90 flagship series a serious device to contend with.

Learn more about the X90 series on vivo's official launch page!