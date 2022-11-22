Although it's only been a week since Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announcement, Vivo has already unveiled the first flagship featuring the new SoC. The Vivo X90 Pro Plus is a camera-centric device that packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, several camera improvements over the Vivo X80 Pro from last year, and a couple of other noteworthy changes. It's also the first non-Google phone to launch with Android 13 out of the box, but it's currently limited to the Chinese market.

In case you missed Vivo's live stream, here's everything you need to know about the Vivo X90 Pro Plus and its more affordable siblings -- the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90.

Vivo X90 series: Specifications

Specification Vivo X90 Pro Plus Vivo X90 Pro Vivo X90 Dimensions & Weight 164.35 x 75.29 x 9.7mm

221g 164.07 x 74.53 x 9.34mm

215g 164.1 x 74.44 x 8.88mm

196g Display 6.78-inch AMOLED

20:9 aspect ratio

3200 x 1440p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 300Hz touch sampling rate

HDR 6.78-inch AMOLED

20:9 aspect ratio

2800 x 1260p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 300Hz touch sampling rate

HDR 6.78-inch AMOLED

20:9 aspect ratio

2800 x 1260p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 300Hz touch sampling rate

HDR SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9200 MediaTek Dimensity 9200 RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB UFS 4.0 storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 4.0 storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 4.0 storage Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

80W wired fast charging support

50W wireless fast charging support 4,870mAh battery

120W wired fast charging support

50W wireless fast charging support 4,810mAh battery

120W wired fast charging support Security Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max in-display fingerprint sensor

Software-enabled face unlock Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

Software-enabled face unlock Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

Software-enabled face unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP Sony IMX989, f/1.75, OIS

Portrait: 50MP Sony IMX758, 2x zoom, f/1.6, fixed focus

Periscope: 64MP Omnivision OV64B, 3.5x zoom, f/3.5

Ultra-wide: 48MP Sony IMX589, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV Primary: 50MP Sony IMX989, f/1.75, OIS

Portrait: 50MP Sony IMX758, 2x zoom, f/1.6, fixed focus

Ultra-wide: 12MP Sony IMX663, f/2.0 Primary: 50MP Sony IMX866, f/1.75, OIS

Portrait: 50MP f/1.98

Ultra-wide: 12MP Sony IMX663, f/2.0 Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.45 32MP f/2.45 32MP f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Dual speakers Dual speakers Dual speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

802.11 ax Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Dual nano SIM 5G

4G LTE

802.11 ax Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Dual nano SIM 5G

4G LTE

802.11 ax Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Dual nano SIM Software OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 OriginOS 3 based on Android 13

Vivo X90 Pro Plus

The Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the top-end model in the new X90 series, and it's the only phone in the lineup to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It sports a large 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a 3200x1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage.

Like its predecessors, the Vivo X90 Pro Plus is a camera-centric smartphone. It offers amazing camera hardware, which will easily secure it a spot in our list of the best smartphone cameras when it launches internationally next year.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus

The quad-camera setup on the back of the device consists of a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50MP IMX758 2x portrait shooter, a 64MP 3.5x periscope zoom camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree FoV. Over on the front, it has a single 32MP selfie shooter. Along with the impressive camera hardware, Vivo also offers a ton of unique software features on the flagship, like handheld astrophotography, miniature blur, horizon correction, a lens flare portrait mode, and more.

Other noteworthy features include a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support, IP68 dust and water resistance, and Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro

Instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the regular Vivo X90 and X90 Pro feature MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset. While both models sport a 6.78-inch display like the high-end variant, it's an FHD+ (2800 x 1260p) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices also come with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Vivo X90 Pro

On the camera front, the Vivo X90 Pro packs the same primary and portrait cameras as the top-end model, but it lacks a periscope zoom camera and features a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The standard model unsurprisingly has the worst camera setup of the lot, with a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2x portrait camera.

As far as the battery capacity and charging capabilities are concerned, the Vivo X90 Pro packs a 4,870mAh battery pack with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. On the other hand, the Vivo X90 has a 4,810mAh battery pack with 120W wired and no wireless fast charging support.

Vivo X90

Other noteworthy features include an IP68 dust and water resistance rating on the Pro model, an IP64 rating on the standard model, and an optical fingerprint scanner on both.

All three devices in the Vivo X90 series run Vivo's custom OriginOS 3 Android skin based on Android 13 out of the box. But the devices will most likely run a version of FuntouchOS based on Android 13 when they launch internationally.

Pricing & Availability

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X90 series is currently limited to the Chinese market. Vivo hasn't shared any details regarding an international launch, but we expect the devices to make it to more regions early next year.

If you don't want to wait and plan on importing the devices from China, you can get your hands on the Vivo X90 Pro Plus at a starting price of CNY6,499 (~$910). The base models of the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 will set you back CNY4,999 (~$700) and CNY3,699 (~$518), respectively.

What do you think of the all-new Vivo X90 series? Let us know in the comments section below.