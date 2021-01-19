Vivo Y20G with MediaTek Helio G80, Android 11 launched in India
Vivo today launched a new budget smartphone, called Vivo Y20G, in India. This is the sixth entry in Vivo’s Y20 series which contains devices like the Vivo Y20, Y20i, Y20s, Y20 2021. The main upgrade on the Vivo Y20G comes in the form of the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The rest of the spec sheet is all too familiar, with the device still offering the same 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 and the age-old MicroUSB port.
Vivo Y20G: Specifications
|Specification
|Vivo Y20G
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display & Build
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Software
On the back, the Vivo Y20G sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, flanked by 2MP macro and depth sensors. Meanwhile, there’s an 8MP shooter on the front for selfie needs. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charger. On the software side, the Vivo Y20G runs the latest Android 11 with the company’s Funtouch OS 11 on top.
Pricing & Availability
The Vivo Y20G comes in two colors: Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. It’s priced at ₹14,990 (~$204.89) and comes in only one variant (6GB/128GB). The phone is already available for purchase across India from both online and offline retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Paytm, and Vivo India E-store.