Vivo Y20G with MediaTek Helio G80, Android 11 launched in India

Vivo today launched a new budget smartphone, called Vivo Y20G, in India. This is the sixth entry in Vivo’s Y20 series which contains devices like the Vivo Y20, Y20i, Y20s, Y20 2021. The main upgrade on the Vivo Y20G comes in the form of the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The rest of the spec sheet is all too familiar, with the device still offering the same 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 and the age-old MicroUSB port.

Vivo Y20G: Specifications

Specification Vivo Y20G Dimensions and Weight 164.41×76.32×8.41mm

192g Display & Build 6.51-inch IPS LCD

1600 x 720 (HD+)

Plastic body SoC MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset 2x Arm Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz 6x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

18W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP f/2.2

Secondary: 2MP f/2.4 macro

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 bokeh Front Camera 8MP f/1.8 Ports MicroUSB port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Micro USB (USB 2.0)

Bluetooth 4.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with FunTouchOS 11

On the back, the Vivo Y20G sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, flanked by 2MP macro and depth sensors. Meanwhile, there’s an 8MP shooter on the front for selfie needs. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charger. On the software side, the Vivo Y20G runs the latest Android 11 with the company’s Funtouch OS 11 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo Y20G comes in two colors: Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. It’s priced at ₹14,990 (~$204.89) and comes in only one variant (6GB/128GB). The phone is already available for purchase across India from both online and offline retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Paytm, and Vivo India E-store.