Vivo Y20G with MediaTek Helio G80, Android 11 launched in India

Vivo today launched a new budget smartphone, called Vivo Y20G, in India. This is the sixth entry in Vivo’s Y20 series which contains devices like the Vivo Y20, Y20i, Y20s, Y20 2021. The main upgrade on the Vivo Y20G comes in the form of the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The rest of the spec sheet is all too familiar, with the device still offering the same 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 and the age-old MicroUSB port.

Vivo Y20G: Specifications

Dimensions and Weight
  • 164.41×76.32×8.41mm
  • 192g
Display & Build
  • 6.51-inch IPS LCD
  • 1600 x 720 (HD+)
  • Plastic body
SoC
  • MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset
    • 2x Arm Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz
    • 6x Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 18W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 13MP f/2.2
  • Secondary: 2MP f/2.4 macro
  • Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 bokeh
Front Camera
  • 8MP f/1.8
Ports
  • MicroUSB port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Micro USB (USB 2.0)
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint reader
Software
  • Android 11 with FunTouchOS 11

On the back, the Vivo Y20G sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, flanked by 2MP macro and depth sensors. Meanwhile, there’s an 8MP shooter on the front for selfie needs. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charger. On the software side, the Vivo Y20G runs the latest Android 11 with the company’s Funtouch OS 11 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo Y20G comes in two colors: Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. It’s priced at ₹14,990 (~$204.89) and comes in only one variant (6GB/128GB). The phone is already available for purchase across India from both online and offline retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Paytm, and Vivo India E-store.

