There are a lot of great laptops, but if you're looking for something with a vibrant display that has excellent black levels, you're not going to find a better option than going with a laptop that has an OLED screen. Asus makes one of the best OLED laptops and the Vivobook Pro 15 offers a lot of great hardware at an affordable price. The Vivobook Pro 15 is normally priced at $1300. But for a limited time, you can score $300 off, bringing the price down well below retail.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook Pro 15?

In addition to its sleek and modern design, the Vivobook Pro 15 brings lots of power with its Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. Furthermore, it has a beautiful 2.8K resolution 120Hz OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut that's been Pantone validated.

Of course, you're also getting a pretty good graphics card here with an Nvidia GeForce RTX3050 6GB, that provides enough power to run most modern games, edit photos, videos, create with 3D software, and more. You also get immersive audio thanks to Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos support and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

When it comes to connectivity, the Vivobook Pro 15 has USB-C Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6, and a microSD card slot. For the most part, you're really getting a lot of hardware here for a great price, especially at the newly discounted price that brings it down to $1000. If this is a bit out of your price range, you can always check out some more affordable options.