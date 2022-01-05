Vivo’s new mid-range phones in India feature color-changing backs and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Vivo today unveiled a new premium mid-range smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23. Vivo’s new phones offer stylish designs, capable cameras, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, and run Android 12 out of the box.
Vivo V23 series: Specifications
|Specification
|Vivo V23 Pro
|Vivo V23
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|Port(s)
|Other features
|Software
The Vivo V23 Pro is the more powerful of the duo. It flaunts a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. Meanwhile, the vanilla model has a slightly smaller 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. Regardless of the size, both panels lack support for a high refresh rate, a rather surprising omission for any mid-range phone launching in 2022. The Vivo V23 series features Fluroite AG Glass Design incorporating matte texture, diffused surface coating, and a color-changing glass. Vivo says the glass allows the back panel to transform into different colors when exposed to sunlight or strong artificial UV light.
Vivo V23 Pro
The V23 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the vanilla model opts for the Dimensity 920 SoC. Both models offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Vivo V23
On the camera front, the Vivo V23 Pro has a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The Vivo V23 on the other hand has the same ultra-wide and macro cameras but opts for a 64MP primary shooter.
Over on the front, both phones have a 50MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide camera for selfie and video calling needs.
The Vivo V23 Pro packs a 4,300mAh battery while the vanilla model has a slightly smaller 4,200mAh cell. Both phones support up to 44W fast wired charging and run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.
Pricing & Availability
The Vivo V23 Pro will go on sale in India on January 13 at ₹38,990 (~$524) for the base model and ₹43,990 for the 12GB/256GB model. The vanilla model will go on sale on January 19. It starts at ₹29,990 (~$403) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to ₹34,990 for the top variant (12GB/256GB). Phones will be available from Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and leading offline retailers.