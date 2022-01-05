Vivo’s new mid-range phones in India feature color-changing backs and MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Vivo today unveiled a new premium mid-range smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23. Vivo’s new phones offer stylish designs, capable cameras, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, and run Android 12 out of the box.

Vivo V23 series: Specifications

Specification Vivo V23 Pro Vivo V23 Dimensions & Weight 159.46 x 73 x 7.36mm

171g 157 x 72 x 7.39mm

179g Display 6.56-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2376 x 1080)

60Hz refresh rate 6.44-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

60Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200:

Octa-core (Up to 3.0GHz)

Octa-core (Up to 3.0GHz) ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6nm process Mediatek Dimensity 920 Octa-core (up to 2.5GHz

Adreno Mali-G68 GPU

6nm process RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB

128GB/256GB storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage Battery & Charging 4,300mAh battery

44W fast charging support 4,200mAh battery

44W fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 108MP f/1,88

: 108MP f/1,88 Secondary : 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 64MP f/1.89

: 64MP f/1.89 Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2

: 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera(s) 50MP AF f/2.0 primary

8MP f/2.28 ultra-wide 50MP AF f/2.0 primary

8MP f/2.28 ultra-wide Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Other features 5G NR

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.2 5G NR

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.2 Software Funtouch OS 12 with Android 12 Funtouch OS 12 with Android 12

The Vivo V23 Pro is the more powerful of the duo. It flaunts a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. Meanwhile, the vanilla model has a slightly smaller 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. Regardless of the size, both panels lack support for a high refresh rate, a rather surprising omission for any mid-range phone launching in 2022. The Vivo V23 series features Fluroite AG Glass Design incorporating matte texture, diffused surface coating, and a color-changing glass. Vivo says the glass allows the back panel to transform into different colors when exposed to sunlight or strong artificial UV light.

Vivo V23 Pro

The V23 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the vanilla model opts for the Dimensity 920 SoC. Both models offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo V23

On the camera front, the Vivo V23 Pro has a triple camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The Vivo V23 on the other hand has the same ultra-wide and macro cameras but opts for a 64MP primary shooter.

Over on the front, both phones have a 50MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The Vivo V23 Pro packs a 4,300mAh battery while the vanilla model has a slightly smaller 4,200mAh cell. Both phones support up to 44W fast wired charging and run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo V23 Pro will go on sale in India on January 13 at ₹38,990 (~$524) for the base model and ₹43,990 for the 12GB/256GB model. The vanilla model will go on sale on January 19. It starts at ₹29,990 (~$403) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to ₹34,990 for the top variant (12GB/256GB). Phones will be available from Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and leading offline retailers.