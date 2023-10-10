VIZIO MQX Series $480 $630 Save $150 VIZIO's MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more for less. $480 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is officially here, and as expected, the retailer is offering great deals on a slew of tech products, including TVs, laptops, SSDs, monitors, mobile accessories, and more. One of the best deals available right now is on the Vizio 50-inch MQX-Series 4K smart TV. It has a list price of $630 on Amazon, but is being offered for just $480 during this sale, making it a great deal for people looking to buy an affordable smart TV right now.

Why buy the VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series 4K smart TV?

Large-screen TVs have become ubiquitous today, and for many people, they are a must-have for watching network television, streaming movies on Netflix, or playing video games on PlayStation or Xbox. Whatever be your primary use case, if you're in the market to buy an affordable smart TV, you should definitely consider the Vizio MQX-Series.

The 50-inch model comes with Quantum Color QLED that offers deep contrast and high peak brightness, thanks to the Active Full Array Backlight + local dimming with Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode, HDR10+, and Active Pixel Tuning. The TV supports 4K @ 120FPS or 1080p @ 240FPS when used as a monitor for PC gaming, and is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium. On the connectivity side, it supports HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Vizio 50-inch MQX-Series 4K smart TV supports a plethora of streaming services, including Apple TV+, Crackle, Discovery+, Disney+, Fandango, fuboTV, HBO Max, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Netflix, Pandora, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, Redbox, Sling TV, STARZ, TikTok, Tubi, Vudu, XUMO, YouTube, YouTube TV, and more. This allows you to stream movies, shows, news, sports, music, and over 250 free channels on WatchFree+.

Another major feature of the Vizio MQX-series is the built-in Apple Airplay and Chromecast that enable users to cast directly from their laptop or smartphone to the TV. You can also control the TV with Alexa by combining it with an Alexa device, like an Echo smart speaker. Overall, the Vizio 50-inch MQX-Series 4K smart TV is a great choice, and it's now even more lucrative, thanks to the major discount on offer during Prime Big Deal Days.