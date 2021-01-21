You got the PS5, now get the Vizio 4K120 Quantum X 65-inch TV for $430 off

Happy PlayStation 5 launch day–wait, hold on. It’s not launch day? Well, happy PlayStation 5-restock-everywhere day! As it turns out, PlayStation 5s have been in and out of stock all day, and you may have nabbed one for yourself! If you’re still trying, though, head over to our PS5 restock article and give the retailer list a try. Seriously, the consoles have been flashing in and out of stock faster than anyone can keep track of! Anyway, now you finally have your PlayStation 5, it’s time to get a new TV to take full advantage of the next-gen experience with the Vizio 4K120 Quantum X TV.

Trust me, if you need a TV that can handle everything the PlayStation 5 has to offer, then the Vizio 4K120 Quantum X will one of the best TVs to consider. This 4K, 65-inch, UHD TV has a variable refresh rate of 48 to 120Hz, so you’ll be sure to always have smooth gameplay. In addition to being a great gaming TV, the Quantum X also has both a Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built-in, so you can easily cast things from Apple and Android/Windows to your TV with ease. There are even four HDMI ports in this TV–enough for all three modern consoles with room for something else!

The Vizio 4K120 Quantum X is currently on sale at B&H Photo and Video! I guess that’s where the video part in their name comes in, huh? You can get this TV delivered to you for just $1,199, $430 off the retail price! For a 4K, 65-inch TV that’ll make your games and media look great, you can’t beat this price.

If you’re still trying to that PS5 or Xbox Series X, though, you may have some luck at Best Buy, who are staggering their stock throughout the day. You may get lucky!