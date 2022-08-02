VMware’s Fusion Tech Preview delivers Windows 11 support to Apple silicon Macs

VMware is looking for your help in the form of a new Tech Preview of its latest version of Fusion. The new edition brings Windows 11 support for Macs running Intel and Apple Silicon. Fusion 2H22 will allow users to run Windows 11, Linux, and more on their Mac through virtualization.

For the virtualization to work with Windows 11, WMware had to create a Virtual Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Since this module is a requirement for Windows 11, VMware created a virtual TPM with fast encryption, an auto-generating key with storage handled through Keychain. Speed is important for virtualization, so the new Fusion offers a “fast-encryption” mode that only encrypts the most critical parts of a virtual machine. This encryption method isn’t unique to just Windows 11 but can be used on all virtualizations that Fusion offers support for.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fusion 2H22 also supports 2D graphics with a WDDM driver that allows resolutions up to 4K. Although there are graphics and network drivers in the current release, VMware states that its vmxnet3 networking driver is unavailable in the current build. The vmxnet3 networking driver is a custom driver, offering highly efficient data transfer rates and increased speeds with low latency. As mentioned prior, this software not only offers support for Windows but also other operating systems as well. For the time being, Linux will support 3D graphics with OpenGL 4.3 + GLES 3.1 using Mesa version 22.11 or later.

To keep things simple, VMware will offer up just one .dmg file that will be compatible with both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. As mentioned prior, this is still a tech preview, which means that there can be issues with the software. There are also known limitations, like only being able to support M1 virtual machines on M1 units like the MacBook Pro 14 and 16. The same goes for Intel virtual machines only running on Intel Mac systems. If this intrigues you, you can download the file from here.

Source: VMware