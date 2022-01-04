Volvo is working on cars with Android Automotive and Snapdragon Cockpit

The market for connected cars is continuing to heat up, with Google bringing Android Automotive to more vehicles across the world, and hardware companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek working on the required connected hardware. Qualcomm is working with Renault Group on some connected car features, and the company also announced that it is working with Volvo on more cars with Android Automotive and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platform.

Qualcomm revealed today that some of Volvo Car Group’s upcoming vehicles (both under the Volvo and Polestar brands) will have an updated infotainment system powered by the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. The new system will be used in the Polestar 3 SUV, as well as a future all-electric SUV. Android Automotive will provide standalone Google Maps navigation and downloadable applications through Google Play. The concept video published by Qualcomm showed off two displays, one above the wheel (which also contains the current speed) and one super-tall screen in the center console.

Qualcomm said in its announcement, “Qualcomm Technologies, Volvo Car Group and Google have developed a long-term roadmap to bring added value to Volvo customers while enabling a fast, highly responsive, and compelling user experience. Through efforts with Google, the infotainment systems in the Polestar 3 SUV and Volvo Cars’ upcoming fully electric SUV will be powered by next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms and its advanced suite of wireless technologies to support advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. The Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will help Volvo provide a new and improved user experience to its customers.”

The first vehicles from Volvo Car Group with the new Snapdragon-powered platform later this year.