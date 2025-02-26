Think a VPN makes you invisible online and entirely immune to data logging by Internet service providers, big tech companies, social media platforms, and data brokers? Think again! VPNs are indeed a uniquely capable tool for digital privacy and security, but there are many myths floating around. Whether you’re already a VPN user or thinking about becoming one, it’s time to separate fact from fiction!

5 VPNs make your PC impenetrable

Vulnerabilities still pose a serious risk

Many assume that their PC becomes inaccessible to malicious actors as soon as they enable a VPN connection. That said, it’s true that your data gets a much-needed layer of security, as using a VPN involves encryption. It also involves obfuscating your IP address, which gets replaced by one from your VPN’s pool.

However, operating systems, web browsers, and applications might suffer from unpatched software vulnerabilities. VPNs are also helpless against zero-day attacks, exploited data breaches, and various types of malicious attacks, such as credential stuffing and phishing.

So, is it possible to make your PC impenetrable? Not quite, but you can do a lot to make it close to impenetrable by using an antivirus, a firewall, a password manager, two-factor authentication, and promptly installing software updates.

4 VPNs can stop government surveillance

VPNs are evolving – but so is digital surveillance

VPNs became mainstream following Edward Snowden’s revelations about the extent of government surveillance worldwide. More than a decade later, VPNs have massively improved their technologies. However, surveillance technologies have also evolved, which is why even a high-end VPN can’t completely stop government snooping.

A VPN prevents ISP logging and various kinds of digital trackers. It also encrypts your traffic and hides your IP address, which is used to identify your device online. Still, government agencies can track you through DPI (deep packet inspection) and force less secure VPN providers to log and hand over sensitive data.

Also, VPNs can do nothing against device-level surveillance, as your computer is designed to give away data for the purpose of analytics and improving software services. They also can’t obfuscate data that comes from browser fingerprinting, telemetry data, and GPS tracking.

3 Zero-log VPNs don’t collect your data

VPNs still need analytics, statistics, and troubleshooting data

Most VPNs proudly state that they follow a “zero-log” policy, indicating they can’t possibly know what you do online. Going with a zero-log policy is always a good idea, especially if a trustworthy third party has audited that policy in the past. Nonetheless, if you spend some time reading VPNs’ privacy policy, you’ll practically always see that some level of data logging happens in the background.

In general, a zero-log VPN won’t see the sites you visit online, the files you download, your IP address, your DNS requests, and other metadata that points to your online behavior or whereabouts. However, most zero-log VPNs collect connection timestamps and crash reports (for statistics), device/OS information (for troubleshooting), and payment details that can be tied to your identity.

2 VPNs make your Internet too slow to use

Don’t worry; you can still stream as much as you want

VPN apps re-route your incoming and outgoing data by adding an extra stop. Since your data travels through an additional server, getting to its destination and back takes longer. In other words, you can expect your Web connection speed to go down. However, the myth that VPNs make your Internet too slow is no longer true. It was valid back in the old days when VPNs used unoptimized protocols.

On average, you can expect a 10-30% reduction in speed when using a VPN. Nearby servers (in your country, for example) bring the fastest performance. Remote servers (on the other side of the world) typically introduce some slowdowns. So, if you have a 100Mbps connection, you’ll end up with 70 to 90Mbps, which is still more than enough for streaming 4K video content on multiple devices simultaneously.

The only real issue with VPNs' performance is related to online gaming. Since your data travels more than usual, you’ll notice some latency. That can be an issue when playing fast-paced online shooters, where latency should be minimal. That said, you can still do a lot locally to improve your latency in games by closing background tasks, using a wired Internet connection, and more.

1 Using multiple VPNs offers extra protection

Sounds good in theory; it doesn’t work in practice

If a single VPN connection can do so much for your privacy, why not use two VPNs or two servers to double the protection? That sounds good in theory, but using multiple VPNs to get extra protection is a myth. In practice, you’ll end up with increased latency and much slower speeds and risk a potential DNS/WebRTC/IP data leak.

Chaining two or more VPN servers adds extra hops for your data and additional processing time. Each server will encrypt and decrypt your data, introducing significant latency. You’ll have difficulty downloading files, opening websites, and streaming media in day-to-day use.

Additionally, chaining multiple servers is an over-complication of a solution that’s already as reliable as possible. More complex VPN setups are more prone to technical issues, and double encryption does nothing more than a single layer of encryption. So, stick to a single proven VPN app.

VPNs are still the best defense against tracking

Like other software solutions, VPNs have their upsides and downsides. They certainly aren’t a silver bullet against all digital threats, but that’s not a reason to allow everyone to see what you do online. In fact, VPNs are still the most effective tool for creating a safer and more private web browsing experience. Despite their limitations, they provide a significant level of protection. Just ensure you’re equipped to make informed decisions about your digital security and use a reliable and trustworthy VPN provider.