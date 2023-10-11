Vproof Monopod Selfie Stick $13 $20 Save $7 The Vproof Monopod Selfie Stick is my favorite selfie stick. It has a premium aluminum shaft and can hold heavy phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max or Pixel 7 Pro. It is down to just $13 for Prime Day. $13 at Amazon

Though the focus of Prime Day deals and Prime Big Deals Day might be on higher-end items for many people, you can't forget deals that are under $25. Indeed, one of those deals that I wish was around when I originally purchased it over two years ago is on the Vproof Monopod Selfie Stick. This is my favorite selfie stick for whenever I travel solo, and it's now down in price from $20 to just $13. That's a deal so good I might end up buying one more for my friends.

What makes the Vproof Monopod Selfie Stick a good deal

This selfie stick isn't like many others you'd see for a $13 price. It's not made of plastic and instead is made of aviation-grade aluminum alloy. I've traveled with it on solo trips through multiple states and even Canada over two years, and that aluminum design helps keep it rigid and ensures it doesn't break. The selfie stick itself is also very compact, coming in at 6.5 inches, and folds down into a pipe shape, which is super easy to put in a pocket. And, when unfolded, it can reach as far out as 26 inches, ensuring I always get the perfect shot without asking strangers to hold my phone.

The Vproof Monopod Selfie Stick also uses a watch battery, which means it lasts forever. I haven't changed the battery on mine since I purchased it two years ago. Generally, it's easy to use, too, as all you need to do is hold the pairing button to pair and briefly touch it to turn it on. I've used it with my iPhone and my Pixel, both of which are heavy phones that this selfie stick has no issues holding.

If you're looking for additional deals just like this one that are under $25, we have you covered. Check out some of our favorite Prime Day deals under $25. If your budget is a bit bigger, we have a list of seven Prime Day deals that are under $50, too.