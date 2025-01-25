Virtual reality hasn't really picked up the way everyone thought it would. Whether it's the early debacle of the metaverse or the still-nascent VR gaming industry, it seems VR is still waiting for its big moment. That said, if you've been wanting to scratch that VR gaming itch, I'm happy to report that there are enough gems that can individually make a VR headset purchase worth it.

While each type of gamer will classify their favorites as "must-play" titles, I've tried to cover a variety of genres, limiting the list to games that truly feel momentous, and will blow most people away with their immersion and polished experience.

Related 5 reasons why I'm all in on VR, and you should be too Virtual reality may not have taken the world by storm, but there are still plenty of reasons why it's worth diving into the VR rabbit hole

8 Beat Saber

Just beat it

Close

It's really hard to "beat" Beat Saber at what it does — providing deeply satisfying and challenging rhythm-based gameplay. When you're grooving to your favorite artists, dodging obstacles, and slashing around with flashy sabers, you really appreciate the immersion VR is capable of. One of the very first VR titles to really blow up, Beat Saber still ranks among the best VR experiences available, completely justifying that