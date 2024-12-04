As long as you own a gaming PC, you'll always be thinking about PC upgrades. It's natural, considering the ever-increasing demands of modern games, especially those leveraging advanced ray tracing and path tracing. However, I'd like to propose an alternative to yet another PC upgrade this holiday season — how about delving into the world of VR gaming instead?

VR gaming isn't what it used to be a few years ago. The number of high-quality VR games has steadily increased, VR headsets have gotten way better and more affordable, and you don't need to abandon the games you already play on your gaming PC. Instead of sinking money into a new graphics card or a complete platform upgrade, you might be able to get more from your money by investing in a VR headset.

5 Skip incremental PC upgrades for something exciting

Experience a whole new gaming medium

Of course, if your gaming PC is ancient and unable to keep up with the kind of performance you want in your favorite titles, upgrading it is worthwhile. On the flip side, if you have a decently powerful system, and are happy with the gaming performance you're getting, a new GPU will probably not be a game changer for you — but a new VR headset could be.

There are a couple of ways to climb the PC gaming immersion ladder. You either buy a $1,000 high-end OLED monitor, invest in a fancy sim racing setup, or jump from a budget rig to an enthusiast gaming PC. Another more affordable option is trying VR gaming for the first time by getting a discounted or used VR headset for way cheaper.

If you have been on the fence about VR gaming for years, and aren't too keen on adding a console to your collection, a VR headset is probably the only interesting piece of gaming hardware you should consider. I know handheld gaming is huge right now, and offers a unique gaming experience for many, but in terms of immersion, it is no match for a VR headset.

4 Get much more immersion for your money

More of the same or something extraordinary?