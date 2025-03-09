If you’re looking to breathe life into an older beloved game, there’s no better way to do so than by slapping on a VR headset and getting as immersed in the world as possible. While there are some incredible VR native games out there, you might find the selection to be a bit slim if there’s a classic game you’re looking for.

That is where the incredible communities around these games come in, modding games so that they are playable on your preferred VR platform. If you’re looking for something new out of these older games, you came to the right place.

5 Outer Wilds

Loop forever