The best thing about Cyber Monday PC deals is you get some unexpected gems that come up for sale, and the Wacom Intuos Pro is certainly one of these. The Wacom Intuos Pro M is on sale for a very limited time as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday Lightning Deals with a heavy 37% off, knocking $140 from its retail price, bringing it down to just $239.95.

The Wacom Intuos Pro is a precision graphics tablet that gives you the best way to interact with digital artwork on a PC. The Intuos Pro has been built with professionals in mind, meaning it has been built to be durable using premium materials. The device comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, featuring an ergonomic design and a tip that can recognize over 8,000 different levels of pressure. The Wacom Pro Pen 2 also has tilt recognition, allowing you to shade and fill in colors how you like.

To make navigating the workspace more manageable, it has a variety of buttons like shortcut keys, a home button, and even a touch ring. The workspace even supports multi-touch and gesture support, making it intuitive to use. Best of all, Wacom offers a wide variety of different accessories to beef up the experience like different nibs, pens, work surfaces, and more.

The Wacom Intuos Pro featured in the promotion is for the M size, which gives a work surface of 8.7 x 5.8 inches. The Intuos Pro is compatible with both PC and Mac, and can be used with a cable or through Bluetooth. The Intuos Pro is on sale for a limited time, so be sure to pick one up while the sale lasts.