Wacom Intuos Small
Wacom Intuos Small

An affordable drawing tablet that's great for someone looking to create on their Windows, Mac, or ChromeOS computing device.

$40 at Amazon

There's something so satisfying about being able to transition your raw art creations to digital by using a tablet. Of course, the iPad is probably one of the best tools you can buy when it comes to this, but if you're looking to get something a bit more affordable, we think this drawing tablet from Wacom is going to be a great place to start. While it's normally $60, you can now score a steep discount that knocks it down to just $40 for a limited time.