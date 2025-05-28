Wacom Intuos Small An affordable drawing tablet that's great for someone looking to create on their Windows, Mac, or ChromeOS computing device.

There's something so satisfying about being able to transition your raw art creations to digital by using a tablet. Of course, the iPad is probably one of the best tools you can buy when it comes to this, but if you're looking to get something a bit more affordable, we think this drawing tablet from Wacom is going to be a great place to start. While it's normally $60, you can now score a steep discount that knocks it down to just $40 for a limited time.