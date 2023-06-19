Apple's annual WWDC keynote this year was packed with a ton of exciting announcements, and it's safe to say that it did not disappoint. In addition to the new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, Apple also previewed the new version of iOS, which, as is usually the case, sparked the not-so-friendly iOS vs. Android debate. Anybody who follows the post-keynote conversation on social media after an Apple, Samsung, or Google event knows what I'm talking about, right? Everybody has an opinion on which OS is falling behind the other.

I've been following Apple's keynotes for as long as I can remember, but the new operating systems and feature drops don't give me great iPhone envy anymore. There is, however, one overlooked aspect of the Apple ecosystem that I've wanted to highlight for a while. I'm talking about Apple's efforts in the health and wellness space that show no signs of slowing down, and are putting Google's own to shame.

Apple Health vs, uh, Google Fit?

Apple

There is no denying that Apple has built a powerful and accessible suite of personal health tools that has nothing in the name of competition in the Android space. Google has nothing significant to show its presence in this space, despite the Fitbit acquisition.

One could point toward the Google Fit app, which is still available to download for free from the Play Store. However, it remains just as barebones as I remember it from a few years ago. Sure, it has benefited from a couple of new features, but it pales in comparison to Apple Health app, which has been integral to the evolution of the company's health initiatives over the years. It's all fun and games until you dig into the advanced features and find out how incompetent Google Fit really is in comparison.

The lack of a hub in Android for all things health like Apple offers has been one of the main reasons why I've not invested in a Pixel Watch or any premium tracker to pair with my Android phone yet. A capable smartwatch or a fitness tracker can only do so much; you'll need equally good software support for a comprehensive experience, something which Google hasn't quite managed to deliver since announcing Wear OS in 2014. The Pixel Watch also lacks a lot of features that are commonplace on devices such as the Apple Watch and even across Fitbit's own portfolio.

Places where Google can catch up to Apple

I don't see Google turning the tide anytime soon, considering it's yet to reap the benefits of the Fitbit acquisition. Frankly, I am done waiting for Google to step it up and establish a footing in the health and wellness space. But before this starts to look like one of those pointless Android vs iOS debates, there are plenty of areas where Google can get its act together.

Health sharing

The ability to share health data with important people in my life is something I've wanted on Android since it was first introduced with iOS 15. As someone who lives away from family, I would love to receive insights into the health trends of my loved ones. I wouldn't mind splurging on a feature that would allow me to take a more active role in their well-being, either. Being able to see highlighted trends about my parents' health or tell when there's been a change in my mom's average resting heart rate despite being thousands of miles away is something I would definitely pay top dollar for.

Apple Fitness+

Apple's subscription-based fitness service is impressive, to say the least. The Apple Fitness+, complete with all the SharePlay features, has been out for a while now, yet there is nothing like this for those outside Apple's walled garden. Being able to effortlessly include other devices like the iPad and your living room TV into your fitness journey and even connect with your friends and family for a real-time group workout session using SharePlay is something only Apple could've pulled off.

It's true that Fitbit Premium also offers similar guided exercises and the ability to "compete" with your peers, but it's just not on the same level as the Apple Fitness+ that allows for real-time sharing and other integrations. Is this really Google's answer?

Tracking medications in Health

Being able to track medications in Health may not seem like a big deal for many considering there are plenty of third-party apps for that on Android, but the fact there isn't a native solution for such a simple task shows how far behind Google really is. Besides that, medication tracking on Apple Health isn't just about adding a few reminders. It lets you export the list of medications as a PDF file, check drug interaction with your body, and even check for potential side effects. Bring an Apple Watch into the experience, and you'll never have to worry about keeping up with your medications.

Noise-level alerts, Walking Steadiness, and other miscellaneous wellness features

Apple has developed plenty of other features that step in to present meaningful metrics and other critical information about your health and wellness. Walking Steadiness, for instance, provides insight into fall risk by tracking mobility data as you walk with your iPhone. Being able to proactively capture the data and work on it is obviously better than having to rely on fall detection retroactively. Similarly, Apple Watch can detect high decibel levels in your environment using the microphone and alert you about possible hearing loss.

There's also the new Screen Distance feature that uses the TrueDepth camera to detect when you're holding your iPhone or the iPad closer than 12 inches from your face for an extended period of time and alerts you to move it further away to protect your eyesight. I also love how the Health app will offer new mental health features with iOS 17, with even more on the way that were announced at WWDC23.

It may be too late

I can line up a long list of health and wellness features that are entirely missing on Android right now, but it all leads to the same discussion about how Google is still years away from matching Apple's strides in this space. You may find apps and services, or even hardware products, that let you achieve a lot of what I've mentioned for Android, but they're all fragmented solutions that aren't as seamless as pairing an Apple Watch and getting started.

What bothers me the most is that Google already has all the right resources in place for a functional fitness and wellness ecosystem that's no less than Apple's offering. It's just not doing enough to put all the pieces together, and I am afraid it has failed millions like me in the process, who deserve better health and wellness tools.