Wallpaper Engine for Android “coming soon”, according to its developer

Wallpaper Engine is a really popular tool to install live wallpapers on Windows. While Android has had native live wallpaper support for years, Windows still doesn’t. There are applications you can set up to turn a video into a desktop wallpaper, but they can be janky and annoying to use. Wallpaper Engine is the easiest way to do it, and it also makes it super easy to create your own ones too. The developer has now said that an Android version will be “coming soon”, and it’s going to be a free add-on to the paid desktop app.

As per the announcement (via Android Authority), Wallpaper Engine on Android could arrive as soon as October or November. The developer showed a number of animated GIFs, including how you can edit some of the basic parameters of the wallpapers on your smartphone. Other features include an audio visualizer, and the ability to transfer wallpapers from your computer to your smartphone — complete with Steam Workshop support. Finally, it will also include the ability to configure a wallpaper playlist, set an FPS limit and configure other battery-saving features, and import local videos and GIFs straight into the app. When it launches, it will support Android 8.1 and newer.

Wallpaper Engine wallpapers will need to be converted into a mobile-compatible format, though they’ll only be available from creators who have signed an addendum to the Steam Workshop agreement. As a result, your favorite wallpapers might not be transferrable if the creator does not sign the update. Interestingly, the developer also says that “the work we have done to support Android will also benefit any future potential ports to other platforms”, suggesting that it may come to other platforms, too. The Android app will also not contain any sort of hidden costs or advertisements, and it will also not collect any personal data.