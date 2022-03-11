Download: New wallpapers from the Galaxy A33, Galaxy M23, and Galaxy M33

Earlier this week, we shared all the static and live wallpapers that Samsung is shipping with the new Galaxy F23. In addition, we shared a host of new wallpapers that will debut with the upcoming Galaxy A53. We’ve now managed to get our hands on new wallpapers from the Galaxy A33, Galaxy M23, and the Galaxy M33 and, while all three devices share some wallpapers with the upcoming Galaxy A53, they do include a couple of device-specific wallpapers that you should definitely check out.

Common static wallpapers

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A33, Galaxy M23, and Galaxy M33 share a couple of wallpapers with the upcoming Galaxy A53. In case you missed our previous coverage, here’s what the common wallpapers look like:

You can download full-resolution files of these wallpapers, along with a couple of extra Galaxy A53 wallpapers by following the link below.

Download the Galaxy A33, Galaxy M23 & Galaxy M33 common wallpapers

Galaxy A33 static wallpapers

Along with the wallpapers showcased above, the Galaxy A33 comes with one extra static wallpaper. You can download it by following the link below.

The device will also include an additional live wallpaper. Check it out by clicking on the video below.

Download the Galaxy A33 wallpapers

Galaxy M23 & Galaxy M33 static wallpapers

The Galaxy M23 and Galaxy M33 also have three unique static wallpapers. You can check those out in the gallery below.

In addition, the Galaxy M33 also includes an extra live wallpaper. Check it out by clicking the video embedded below.

Download the Galaxy M23 wallpapers || Download the Galaxy M33 wallpapers

Do you like any of these new wallpapers from Samsung? Which one are you going to use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below. If these wallpapers don’t catch your fancy, check out our list of the best wallpaper apps on Android for more cool options.