Walmart Android TV stick appears ready for launch

Walmart may be preparing to launch an Android TV stick under its Onn brand, according to a new listing spotted at the FCC. The dongle appears to come with a remote and will attach directly to your TV’s HDMI port, similar to the Chromecast with Google TV.

Onn is a company that creates white label products for other brands. The company has previously made several low cost Android tablets for Walmart, and now it’s back with an Android TV stick. According to the listing (via Android TV Rumor on Twitter), the dongle will support 2K streaming and include a remote with shortcut keys for Google Assistant, YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

So @Walmart is launching a 2K #AndroidTV Stick (SDM8821) under its own brand, "Onn.". That's an Askey FCC listing though it seems from @SDMCtech (DV6073S). @AmlogicPR S805Y SoC, Android TV 10, certified for @Netflix and @PrimeVideo. And @Google's Reference Design Remote (G10). https://t.co/QFvWZAcoLK pic.twitter.com/P4Uz7AeFfV — Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) March 15, 2021

Images included with the Walmart Android TV stick reveal the dongle will launch with an HDMI extension cable, which will make plugging in the dongle much easier. Sometimes TV ports can be difficult to access, particularly if your TV is mounted, so the extension cable is a welcome addition. Otherwise, the Android TV stick doesn’t seem particularly special.

It’s not clear if Walmart’s Android TV stick will be worth getting when there are already super cheap Android TV dongles from Google and Xiaomi. Walmart will also likely preload a bunch of its apps on this thing, which may turn a lot of people away. However, if you’re looking to easily get started with Android TV, it may be worth considering.

If you’re unfamiliar with Android TV, Google recently introduced an update that makes content discovery a lot better. The updated interface closely resembles the UI on the Chromecast with Google TV, although there are fewer tabs on the home screen. The tabs include Home, Discover, and Apps, and makes sifting through content a little less daunting.

According to the FCC listing, the Walmart Android TV stick will launch with Android TV 10 and also be certified for Prime Video, so it will have access to plenty of services at launch.