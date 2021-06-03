Walmart’s Deals for Days sale will kick off on June 20

Following Amazon’s recent Prime Day announcement, Walmart has revealed that it will also host a sale during the same time period. Walmart’s Deals for Days sale will kick off a day before Prime Day on June 20th, and it will go on till June 23nd.

According to CNET, Walmart is promising “Black Friday-like savings” during the upcoming event on products across various categories, including electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, and more. Walmart will offer both online-only deals and in-store-only deals during the three-day event, and it has already shared some details about the kind of discounts you can expect to see.

As per the report, buyers will be able to get their hands on a Hisense 40-inch FHD Smart LED TV with Roku for just $178 (usually $228), an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $159 (usually $179), a Prepaid Straight Talk A32 5G phone for $199 (usually $299), and an iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot for $299 (usually $599). The report further adds that the platform will also offer the Tobi Robot Smartwatch for Kids at a discounted price of $24.50 during the event.

At the moment, we don’t have any further information about upcoming sales during Walmart’s Deals for Days event. We’ll make sure to keep you posted as soon as we learn more. If you’re looking to buy a TV, you should consider checking out our Amazon Prime Day announcement post (linked above). It highlights some of the TV deals that will be available during the Prime Days sale.

It’s also worth noting that Walmart isn’t the only retailer looking to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day sale this year. Recent reports suggest that Target will also be hosting a similar event from June 20-22.