Source: Walmart Walmart Walmart is running its Deals Holiday Kickoff Sale concurrently with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. You can snag some great savings on electronics, laptops, TVs, and more for the next 48 hours. See at Walmart

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are happening for the next two days, but they are not the only game in town. Walmart has started its Deals Holiday Kickoff event for the next two days as well. You can snag some great savings on tech during this time, including speakers, Apple products, TVs, and more.

Speakers

Source: Walmart JBL Extreme 3 $238 $319 Save $81 The JBL Xtreme 3 has an IP67 rating so it is waterproof and dustproof, meaning you can use it outdoors and inside. It has powerful bass for enjoyable sound plus a handy carrying strap with a bottle opener on it. $238 at Walmart

JBL Partybox Encore Essential Portable Compact Party Speaker (Save $50)

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Save $21)

JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker (Save $40)

JBL Charge 5 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Save $50)

JBL Xtreme2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Save $150)

soundcore by Anker Select Pro Portable Speaker (Save $30)

Apple products

Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 The Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) boasts the powerful A13 chip for smooth performance. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you can browse, game, and use apps almost all day. $249 at Walmart

2022 iPad 10.9-inch (Save $50)

60 off AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning) (Save $60)

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) 44mm (Save $160)

Gaming laptops

Acer Predator Triton 14 $1050 $1433 Save $383 The Acer Predator Triton 14 includes an Intel Core i7 CPU with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add a GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card and you get a capable portable gaming machine. $1050 at Walmart

MSI Raider GE68 HX GE68 HX 13V laptop (Save $450)

MSI GP Series - 16.0" 144 Hz IPS laptop (Save $200)

off ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (2023) laptop (Save $400)

AORUS 15X ASF B3US754SH laptop (Save $399)

MSI Sword 15.6-inch laptop (Save $200)

Smart home

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) $60 $100 Save $40 The Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) has a 7-inch screen that makes it a great central hub for a smart home setup. $60 at Walmart

Google Home smart speaker (Save $69)

Amazon Echo 4th gen (Save $21)

TVs

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV $1949 $2999 Save $1050 This 75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K boasts a bright, clear, detailed display that makes all sorts of content look great. When it is not in use, it resembles a work of art hanging on your wall. $1949 at Walmart

LG 86-inch 4K TV (Save $200)

Samsung 85-inch 4K TV (Save $200)

Samsung 55-inch The Terrace TV (Save $1,065)

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K TV (Save $1,601)

Sony BRAVIA XR X9L 65-inch (Save $200)