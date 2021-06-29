Walmart’s new super-cheap Gateway laptops have 11th-gen Intel CPUs

Gateway was one of the most recognizable computer manufacturers in the 1990s, best known for affordable PCs and the cow pattern boxes that its computers were shipped in. Walmart recently revived the brand with a new line of budget laptops, and now they are being updated with new Intel processors. There’s also a new horrifying cow mascot, which has all but ensured I will not sleep tonight.

The new lineup of Gateway laptops consists of eight models, with screens ranging from 11.6 inches to 15.6 inches. The cheapest Gateway laptops have Intel Celeron chips with 4GB RAM and 64-128GB of storage, starting at $199.99. Two more models are available with 15.6-inch screens and Pentium CPUs, then the rest have 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and i5 processors. The highest-end model has a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a fingerprint sensor — all for $499, which isn’t a bad price at all. Below are all the SKUs.

Walmart was also very proud that it created a new cow mascot for its Gateway laptops. The company wrote, “Gateway, the beloved computer brand with cow-spotted boxes, has a new spokes-cow. She is cheeky, fun, and bursting onto the scene to introduce Gateway’s new lineup of “udderly” cool notebooks. The Gateway Cow is mooing about the brand’s newest notebooks, which are outfitted with 11th Gen Intel Core processors at an affordable price and available exclusively at Walmart.”

That cow is absolutely horrifying, and I will almost certainly not be able to sleep tonight after seeing it. With any luck, the cow will remain chained to the confines of Walmart’s press releases — the new laptops’ boxes appear to have the standard cow spots print.