Walmart will offer T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile phones and plans

T-Mobile is launching in over 2,300 Walmart stores starting next month, expanding their ever-growing retail presence.

The “Uncarrier” has confirmed today that over 2,300 Walmart stores across the country will soon offer phones and services to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. They had previously announced the expansion into retail back in March during their Virtual Analyst Day. The new retail locations will more than double their existing retail presence, adding to their recently launched footprint in Best Buy stores.

Customers of the magenta carrier’s prepaid brand, Metro by T-Mobile, will be able to purchase phones and SIM cards in Walmart brick-and-mortar stores and online beginning October 18th. The press release states that the stores will have dedicated displays set up in-store with affordable 5G phones and a choice between their 3 unlimited plans starting at $40/mo.

Standard T-Mobile postpaid phones and service offerings will be available beginning November 1st. This includes all their currently available plans, like Magenta MAX, and presumably all of their popular phone promotions like a free 5G phone with any trade-in.

Walmart’s VP of Wireless Services, Mehrdad Akbar, had this to say of the announcement:

“T-Mobile is a top wireless provider and one that we know our customers are going to be excited to shop in our stores and on Walmart.com. We are thrilled to add T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile to our assortment and feel that it’s yet another way we are delivering the best products and services to our customers to help them save money and live better.”

Walmart has offered their “Family Mobile” brand of prepaid service for years, offering a variety of plans with anywhere from 5GB of data to unlimited. That service uses the T-Mobile network. It’s unclear if Walmart will continue to offer Family Mobile to new customers once T-Mobile launches their official services in stores.