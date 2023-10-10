While there are big savings to be had during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, that doesn't always mean Amazon has the best sales around. Walmart's Deals Holiday Kickoff is also going for the next two days, and there are some even bigger savings to be had.

Beats Studio 3 headphones

The Beats Studio 3 headphones are sleek and stylish, with deep, rich bass that make music sound pumped up and energetic, while active noise cancelation blocks out background noise. They also have spatial audio support and up to 22 hours of battery life. Apple's W1 chip means they sync easily with iPhones, but they work great on Android, too. On top of all that, they have amply padded cups for long-term comfort. These cans are currently $250 on Amazon but just $149 at Walmart.

Intel Core i7-13700K

It's true that CPUs can get pricey no matter where you buy them, but this Intel Core i7-13700K is just $365 at Walmart versus $373 on Amazon. This chip features eight cores for background tasks and another eight for other tasks and demanding applications such as games, for a total of 16 cores at your fingertips.

Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO case

While you're buying a CPU, you might as well purchase a case, too. This Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO case is only $142 at Walmart versus $150 on Amazon. You fit a graphics card up to 16.8 inches long and a total of nine SSDs or three SSDs and six HDDs. There is even eye-catching front-panel LED lighting on board, along with a glass front panel.

Our favorite Deals Holiday Kickoff sales at Walmart

