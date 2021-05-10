Walmart is about to sell you an extremely cheap Android TV box

Walmart is gearing up to sell a self-branded set-top box called Walmart Onn that will come equipped with Android TV. The device, which is on the retailer’s website but isn’t yet available, is said to stream in 4K and will reportedly be available for around $30.

The Walmart Onn is a puck-sized box that connects to your TV’s HDMI port.

“Stream away! Now you can enjoy your favorite digital channels through our UHD Streaming Device,” the device’s listing reads (via 9to5Google). “With 4K Ultra High-Definition resolution and Dolby Audio Support, you’ll feel like you’re a part of the action. Access 700,000+ movies and shows in one place. Ask Google to control your TV with your voice, and easily cast your photos, videos and music with Chromecast built-in. Now you just have to decide what you’ll watch first!”

Images: Walmart

In addition to 4K streaming and Android TV, the Walmart Onn features support for Dolby Audio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a remote that allegedly features dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ — basically all the major services worth subscribing to. There’s also a dedicated button for Google Assistant and other buttons for controlling the experience.

Given its alleged price of $30, the Walmart Onn doesn’t sound half bad. Of course, there are so many comparable options on the market from Google, Amazon, and Roku, making Walmart’s new device a tough sell. Still, for $30 you get 4K streaming, Android TV, and Dolby Audio, so you’re getting plenty of value.

The Walmart Onn set-top box appears to be different from an Android TV stick we saw appear at the FCC earlier this year. It’s unclear if the device we spotted at the FCC is in addition to the Walmart Onn set-top box that’s on the website or if they are one and the same, as 9to5Google seems to suggest. In any case, it looks like a launch is imminent, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled.