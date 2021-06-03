Walmart will officially release its first Android TV devices next week

Walmart sells various tech products under its own “Onn.” brand, most of which are cables, adapters, and other accessories. However, the company has also ventured into producing Android tablets, and it has also been working on two Android TV devices. The super-cheap TV dongle and box have now been confirmed to arrive sometime next week.

Last month, Walmart listed its own Onn-branded Android TV box online, which advertised 4K support and access to Google Assistant. The promised price of $30 was especially interesting, as there are few Android TV products available in that price range with 4K output. Earlier this month, another listing appeared for a 1080p-only Android TV streaming stick, with an even lower cost of $24.88.

Walmart has now confirmed to TechCrunch that both products will be officially released next week. However, some Walmart stores have already been stocking them on shelves, and a few people have even managed to buy them. Oops.

Both the box and stick are advertised as supporting Dolby Audio, 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Google Assistant, and Android TV. The remote for both devices appears to be Google’s generic “G10” remote for Android TV devices, with dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. Both products seem to use micro USB for power. We’d imagine these devices won’t have long-term software support given how cheap they are, so don’t expect an update to the newer Google TV interface. Given the price you’re paying, though, this is understandable.

According to AFTVNews, the 4K UHD Streaming Device runs Android TV 10, features an Amlogic S905Y2 SoC, has 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and supports HDR10 but not Dolby Vision, HDR10+, or Dolby Atmos. The 4K model reportedly comes with an HDMI cable and a pair of AAA batteries, which is impressive considering how cheap it is. We don’t have specific details on the FHD Streaming Stick yet, but it’s only a matter of time before they end up in someone’s hands.