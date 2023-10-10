Source: Sony Sony BRAVIA XR X90K 4K TV $998 $1498 Save $500 The Sony XR X90K 75-inch 4K TV is great for gaming and general television watching, It pairs well with a PlayStation 5. $998 at Walmart

Sony makes some great TVs, and this BRAVIA XR X90 75-inch model showcases why. Now that Walmart's Holiday Kickoff is here, it's a fantastic opportunity to buy. It boasts a 4K resolution, streaming media support, and rapid response times, so everything you watch will look great. This deal brings it down from $1,498 to $998, which is a steal for all the features you get.

Why you'll love the Sony BRAVIA XR X90

The Sony BRAVIA XR X90 measures 75 inches diagonally and has a 4K resolution, so you will enjoy top-notch picture quality when watching $K content. It uses Cognitive Processor XR to ensure colors are vibrant, blacks are deep and rich, and scenery looks natural. You also get Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos support, so everything will sound as good as it looks.

With input lag times as low as 8.5ms, it pairs well with a PlayStation 5. The HDMI 2.1 ports also give you reliable connectivity to other consoles.

Streaming options abound on this Sony BRAVIA XR X90 as well. You can use Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many others. Plus, support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode means all the content you watch will look its best.

If you're looking for a solid TV that boasts an excellent picture and rich, clear audio, then this Sony BRAVIA XR X90 can't be missed. It normally retails for $1,498, but you can get it now for $998, which is 33% off. This week is a great time to get a new TV, as events like Prime Big Deal Days are knocking hundreds of dollars off.