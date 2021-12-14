Walmart’s Virtual Try-on feature might soon be available on Android

In May this year, Walmart announced plans to acquire Zeekit — a virtual fitting room platform that provides an immersive shopping experience. At the time, the eCommerce giant had revealed that it would offer the virtual fitting room experience on its website, allowing users to try clothes from brands like Free People, Champion, Levi’s Strauss, and more. However, it didn’t share a definite timeline for the release. Although the feature is yet to roll out on Walmart’s website, we’ve spotted some evidence to suggest that it may make its way to the Walmart app soon.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

New strings spotted in version 21.26.6 of the Walmart app for Android suggest that the eCommerce giant is working on bringing the Virtual Try-on feature to the app. The strings reveal that Walmart’s Virtual Try-on feature will let users pick a model that matches their body type and virtually try on clothes before making a purchase. Users will get the option to manually select a model or let the app find a model based on their size and height. The strings also confirm that the Virtual Try-on feature is powered by Zeekit.

Strings related to the Virtual Try-on feature in Walmart v21.26.6 <string name="virtualtryon_centimeter">Centimeter</string> <string name="virtualtryon_change_my_model_button_text">"Change my model"</string> <string name="virtualtryon_choose_model">Choose model</string> <string name="virtualtryon_choose_my_model_button_text">"Choose my model"</string> <string name="virtualtryon_continue">Continue</string> <string name="virtualtryon_disclaimer_body">We’ve digitally “dressed” dozens of models to show how items might look on different people. Since digital is used to get this look, the actual fit may not be exact.</string> <string name="virtualtryon_disclaimer_title">Live better in clothes that fit you best.</string> <string name="virtualtryon_error_view_message_body">The screen does not load, refresh the screen or try again later.</string> <string name="virtualtryon_error_view_refresh_button_text">Refresh</string> <string name="virtualtryon_error_view_title">We encountered a slight problem</string> <string name="virtualtryon_error_view_try_again_later_button_text">Try again later</string> <string name="virtualtryon_feet">Feet</string> <string name="virtualtryon_feet_inches">Feet/Inches</string> <string name="virtualtryon_inches">Inches</string> <string name="virtualtryon_item_detail_change_my_model_link_text">Change my model</string> <string name="virtualtryon_item_detail_choose_my_model_link_text">Choose my model</string> <string name="virtualtryon_item_detail_more_info_text">More info</string> <string name="virtualtryon_item_detail_see_on_model_text">See this on a different model. %1$s</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_attribute_bust">Bust %1$s</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_attribute_hips">Hips %1$s</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_attribute_inseam">Inseam %1$s</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_attribute_marker">Model attribute marker</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_attribute_waist">Waist %1$s</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_attributes_title">Model measurements</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_carousel_background_description">Model carousel background</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_carousel_choose_model_button_description">Choose model, %s selected</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_carousel_title">@string/virtualtryon_model_filter_title</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_description">%1$s is %2$s, usually wears size %3$s</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_choose_height">Choose a height</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_choose_height_cta">Choose</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_choose_size">Choose a size</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_description">Add a few details about the size you’re shopping for and we’ll find models that match</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_error_message">Please choose a size.</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_see_models">See models</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_see_models_caption">"We'll find models that are the closest match"</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_size_guide">Size guide</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_stepper_decrease_description">decrease height</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_stepper_increase_description">increase height</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_stepper_max_quantity_reached_description">Maximum height reached.</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_stepper_min_quantity_reached_description">Minimum height reached.</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_stepper_quantity_decreased_description">Height decreased</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_stepper_quantity_increase_description">Height increased</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_filter_title">Choose my model</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_image">Model image</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_image_view_content_description">Simulated model image</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_profile_outline">Model profile outline</string> <string name="virtualtryon_model_selected">Model selected</string> <string name="virtualtryon_no_thanks"><u>No thanks</u></string> <string name="virtualtryon_onboarding_description">Just tell us the size and height you’re shopping for and we’ll find models that match.</string> <string name="virtualtryon_onboarding_photo_description">Photo of 3 models</string> <string name="virtualtryon_onboarding_title">See styles in more sizes</string> <string name="virtualtryon_powered_by_zeekit">Powered by Zeekit.</string> <string name="virtualtryon_size_guide_title">Size Guide</string> <string name="virtualtryon_zeekit_logo">Powered by Zeekit info</string>

As you can see, the strings make no mention of letting users upload their own images to try on clothes. Since Walmart originally mentioned that the Virtual Try-on feature will give users that option, it’s safe to assume that the feature is not ready for primetime. Walmart will likely add the option to let users upload their own images in a future update. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.