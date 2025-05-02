Windows 11 has gotten progressively more bloated over the years, on top of more aggressively promoting features users don't actually want. With that, we've also seen an increasingly larger number of tools crop up to help you get rid of all the things you don't want or care about. These days, there are plenty of solutions out there, but a particularly notable one that launched recently is called TidyOS.

This tool comes from GitHub user builtbybel, who has made many apps of this nature in recent years, such as Bloatynosy and Winpilot. TidyOS seems to bring together the best features of these apps in a cleaner and more straightforward UI, and it's one of the best ways to clean up your Windows install, especially if you don't feel comfortable using a terminal environment. Let's break it down.

Disable all the ads and invasive features

Make Windows 11 shut up for once