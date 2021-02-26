Want to become an app developer? Here are the best Android coding courses on sale today.

If you love playing with Android, you might have considered becoming a full-time app developer. This career offers six-figure salaries, and you don’t need a degree. Here are eight deals on top-rated courses available today at the XDA Developers Depot.

The Complete Android Marshmallow Development Course

Through five project builds, this 15-hour course helps you start coding apps for phones and wearables. Along the way, you learn about key Java concepts and discover how to use APIs. Your instructor is a successful developer in his own right.

Get The Complete Android Marshmallow Development Course for $15 (reg. $147), a saving of 89%.

Mastering Mobile App Development for Android Marshmallow

In just six hours, this certificated course shows you how to take your ideas from wireframes to the finished product. Perfect for beginners, the tutorials walk you through the Android SDK and the fundamentals of programming.

Get Mastering Mobile App Development for Android Marshmallow for $18 (reg. $49), a saving of 63%.

Build Android Apps with the Marshmallow Studio Course

This course takes a hands-on approach, teaching you to build four project apps. Each app is more complex than the last, meaning you pick up valuable skills — from designing your app icon to using third-party libraries.

Get Build Android Apps with the Marshmallow Studio Course for $45 (reg. $60), a saving of 25%.

Kotlin for Android: Beginner to Advanced

As powerful as Java but simpler to use, Kotlin allows app developers to complete projects faster. This course provides 22.5 hours of video tutorials, helping you master the language, build your first apps, and make your debut on the Play Store.

Get Kotlin for Android: Beginner to Advanced for $19 (reg. $199), a saving of 90%.

The Complete Android O Kotlin Developer Course

Taught by an instructor with a Master’s in Software Engineering, this 16.5-hour course looks at building apps and games using Kotlin. It covers object-oriented programming, SQLite, JSON, and other key skills you will need as a developer.

Get The Complete Android O Kotlin Developer Course for $19 (reg. $200), a saving of 90%.

Firebase Firestore for Android

If you haven’t heard about Firestore, this NoSQL document-based technology is taking the development world by storm. Through 5.5 hours of video tutorials, this course looks at real-time databases, powerful login options, security features, and more.

Get Firebase Firestore for Android for $19 (reg. $99), a saving of 80%.

The Android Jetpack & App Development Certification Bundle

Combining five separate courses, this bundle helps you master a range of key skills. Through 41 hours of tutorials, you learn how to use Java and Kotlin to build apps, including clones of Twitter and Tinder.

Get The Android Jetpack & App Development Certification Bundle for $29 (reg. $1,000), a saving of 97%.

The 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle

Want to go further? Combining five video courses and six ebooks, this bundle offers 46 hours of coding education. The courses show you how to develop apps, create games, troubleshoot Android performance, and more.

Get The 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $880), a saving of 96%.

Prices subject to change

Duplicate product: https://depot.xda-developers.com/sales/firebase-firestore-for-android?utm_source=xda-developers.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=firebase-firestore-for-android&utm_term=scsf-476959&utm_content=a0x1P000004Z8zhQAC&scsonar=1