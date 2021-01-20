Want to earn a raise? 10 valuable skills you can master this year

After a dismal year, many of us are looking to start afresh in 2021. In terms of your career prospects, that might mean earning a raise or even securing your dream job. These training deals at the XDA Developers Depot can help you master valuable new skills.

The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

Given the importance of data, recruiters are now looking for people with Excel skills. This bundle brings together eight courses, helping you learn the software inside out — including formulas, functions, macros, pivot tables, and more.

Get The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $39 (reg. $1,600), a saving of 97%.

The 2021 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle

Everyone knows the value of an MBA education. With five courses delivered by the award-winning VC and business executive, Chris Haroun, this bundle is the closest thing you can get to an Ivy League degree.

Get The 2021 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle for $24.99 (reg. $847), a saving of 97%.

The Ultimate Deep Learning & NLP Certification Bundle

Over the next decade, machine learning is likely to transform the software and devices we use every day. Featuring 36 hours of video tutorials, this bundle helps you understand the technology and build your own AI.

Get The Ultimate Deep Learning & NLP Certification Bundle for $29 (reg. $1,200), a saving of 97%.

The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

Even if robots take over manual jobs, creative skills will always be valued. With eight courses from top-rate instructor, Joe Parys, this bundle shows you how to enhance photos, design logos, and edit videos with Adobe apps.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $33.99 (reg. $1,600), a saving of 97%.

The Master CompTIA Training Bundle

Over the past few years, cybersecurity has become a pressing issue in the world of IT. Through 200 hours of training, this bundle helps you become a genuine expert and prove the point with several CompTIA certifications.

Get The Master CompTIA Training Bundle for $49.99 (reg. $1,188), a saving of 95%.

The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle

Whether you prefer cybersecurity or data science, knowing Python programming is a huge advantage. This learning library offers 15 separate courses, helping you master the language from the ground up.

Get The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $1,794), a saving of 97%.

The All-in-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle

Want to work in finance? You need to pass the Certified investment-Financial Analyst exam. With 23 hours of content, this bundle helps you prepare for both the test and the real world.

Get The All-in-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $1,791), a saving of 97%.

The Complete 2021 Learn Linux Bundle

Linux is used heavily in cybersecurity and server management. This bundle helps you learn the system and associated skills, with 12 courses and over 110 hours of coding content.

Get The Complete 2021 Learn Linux Bundle for $59 (reg. $3,540), a saving of 98%.

The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle

From marketing to finance, coding skills are becoming increasingly valuable in many different industries. This collection of 27 courses helps you master all the most popular languages, and you can start developing your own apps from scratch.

Get The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $59.99 (reg. $4,056), a saving of 98%.

The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle

Whether you want to work in marketing or build your own company, learning how to promote a brand is a smart move. Through 11 courses, this bundle helps you master social media, SEO, email, webinar hosting, podcasting, and more.

Get The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $2,200), a saving of 98%.

Prices subject to change