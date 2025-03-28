Summary Windows 11 updates are yearly, but Insiders get monthly access to new features through the new Windows Roadmap.

The Windows Roadmap website allows users to track upcoming Windows features with filters like Windows versions and Status.

Microsoft seeks user feedback on the new Windows 11 Roadmap website for potential improvements.

Microsoft releases one major Windows update every year to introduce new features to Windows 11. However, Windows Insiders don't have to wait that long to enjoy new functionalities, as they get early access to various new capabilities every month, including those that might not ship to the general releases.

No matter which demographic you belong to, you can now easily get access to details regarding what new Windows features are coming next and when. It's simple because Microsoft has just launched a website for it, allowing you to track every new feature that is currently rolling out and will be available in the future.

Windows 11 Roadmap site will show upcoming new features and improvements

Image: Microsoft

The new website is Windows Roadmap, a place where you get some solid information related to what features Microsoft is currently testing with Insiders, or are currently available, or are gradually rolling out. You can do so from various status filters available on the website. Also, you can apply filters for Windows versions, such as Windows 23H2 and 24H2, Platform, and Channel. Applying filters will further narrow down the search results and help you get the information faster. If you know the name of that particular feature, you can also put it in the search bar to know its current status.

The Windows 11 Roadmap website is more than about educating you about upcoming Windows features. It'll also tell you when those changes will roll out and when they'll be available broadly in the non-security monthly update. All of this sounds very familiar because Microsoft follows a very similar approach to Microsoft 365 development: it tells the world in advance about the features it's working on or rolling out to its productivity software. If that's what you're looking for, the Microsoft 365 Roadmap is where you should visit.

However, it's important to note that, just like in the case of the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site, whatever you see on the Windows 11 Roadmap isn't carved in stone. In its official blog post, Microsoft made it amply clear that "All information is subject to change." In other words, users shouldn't be surprised to see Microsoft removing details about the feature from the website, which usually indicates that it's been canceled. You might also see Microsoft updating the release timeline if the feature is postponed.

Microsoft wants your feedback

These are early days for the Windows 11 Roadmap website, and Microsoft wants to listen to and engage with users to get suggestions about what improvements it can bring to the website. Microsoft is particularly interested in your feedback related to how it works and what more content it can include. You can leave your feedback here on the Tech Community.