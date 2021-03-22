Want to learn app development? Save up to 84% off these Android eBooks and courses

With over 200 billion downloads every year, the Google Play Store can be a very lucrative place for app developers. If you would like to build your own business or simply tinker with code, these ebooks and courses at the XDA Developers Depot can help — now with up to 84% off.

Android Things Quick Start Guide [eBook]

This digital guide helps you explore the world of connected devices. Through 192 pages, you learn how Android Things platform works, how to install the system, and how to create your first IoT project. The author is professional software engineer, Raul Portales.

Get the Android Things Quick Start Guide [eBook] for $19.99 (reg. $23), a saving of 16%.

Learn Spring for Android Application Development [eBook]

Kotlin is now the language of choice for many Android developers, while Spring is a popular Java SE framework. This 392-page eBook brings the two together, showing you how to code enterprise-level apps from scratch. It’s rated at 5 stars by readers.

Get the Learn Spring for Android Application Development [eBook] for $19.99 (reg. $39), a saving of 50%.

Modernizing Your Android Applications [Video]

If you learned to build apps in the days of Java, this video guide can help you update your code. Through 4.5 hours of video tutorials, you learn how to harness Kotlin, implement Life Cycle Aware Components, utilize the view model LiveData framework, and create a modern UI.

Get the Modernizing Your Android Applications [Video] for $19.99 (reg. $124), a saving of 84%.

Troubleshooting Android Performance [Video]

With a focus on performance, this course helps you to build more efficient apps. During the 2.5 hours of video content, you discover ways to reduce battery usage and improve memory management. Your instructor is Yusuf Saber, who holds a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering.

Get the Troubleshooting Android Performance [Video] for $19.99 (reg. $124), a saving of 84%.

Prices subject to change