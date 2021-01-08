Want to learn more about electronics? Get 13 top courses today for only $59.99

From smart speakers to a simple desk lamp, our homes are filled with electronics. Wouldn’t it be cool if you could fix these devices, or even make your own? The Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle shows you how, with 34 hours of video tutorials on circuits, machines, power, and more. You can get it today for only $59.99 at the XDA Developers Depot.

Given that electronics are everywhere nowadays, certified engineers are always in demand. Whether you want to turn pro or simply pick up a similar skill set, this bundle can help.

It includes 13 courses in total, taking you from analyzing simple circuits to light-current systems and high-voltage generation. Along the way, you learn the basic laws of electrical engineering and learn about a variety of different components.

The bundle looks at AC and DC power, synchronous machines, rectifiers, capacitors, amplifiers, inductors, inverters, choppers, and much more. The explanations are concise and easy to understand, meaning you should quickly build confidence in your knowledge.

The training comes from Ahmed Mahdy, an electrical power engineer who also teaches students online. He is rated at 4.4 stars on Udemy, and has been in the top 10% most engaging instructors on the platform.

Order now for just $59.99 to get lifetime access to all 13 courses, normally worth $1,287 altogether.

The Electrical & Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle – $59.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change