If you just bought a new iPhone, it's easy to get caught up in the excitement and lose track of time. Constantly checking your phone and getting sucked into browsing random websites is something we can all relate to. This can be an even bigger problem if you have kids, as you don't want them spending their time on websites that may have adult or inappropriate content.

Fortunately, there's a quick and permanent fix to this solution. Apple allows you to block certain types of websites entirely on iOS. This setting is a bit hidden in the Screen Time menu, and in this guide, we'll show you how to put it to good use. The methods discussed here also apply to iPads.

How to block websites on iPhone or iPad using the Screen Time settings

Like most of these hidden features on iOS, you'll have to take a trip to the Settings app on your iPhone to block websites. Follow the steps below to get started:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and scroll down to find the Screen Time option. Tap it to open the menu. From the Screen Time menu, scroll down and select Content & Privacy Restrictions. Close In the next window, enable the toggle for Content & Privacy Restrictions. Close Select Content Restrictions, and in the next window, select Web Content. From here you have three options which will look something like this: Close Unrestricted Access: This is the default setting that allows your device full access to any website on the web.

This is the default setting that allows your device full access to any website on the web. Limit Adult Websites : This setting will automatically block any websites in Safari that contain explicit or adult content.

: This setting will automatically block any websites in Safari that contain explicit or adult content. Allowed Websites Only: In this setting, you have to manually enter a website's URL to add it to the whitelist ("approved"). Any website not on this list will be inaccessible. Choose the setting according to your preferences. The Limit Adult Websites setting acts as a good automatic filter for explicit content, while the Allowed Websites Only setting gives you more control. You can manually add which websites you want to block or allow with both settings. Close When using the Allowed Websites setting, your Safari home screen will show the allowed sites as favorites. Visiting a blocked website will show you a blank screen saying the site in question is restricted.

Protect your screen time and your children's minds

Whatever Content Restriction setting you decide to use, all of them in some capacity help to block certain types of websites on the native Safari browser. The only problem here is that if you have a child, they could just as easily download Chrome or another browser for access, if they're that savvy. As such, this works better for young children who might have trouble finding a workaround.