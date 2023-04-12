Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't been shy about sharing its plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service, even pushing up the release date of its project as things moved ahead of schedule. Today, the company has finally announced that 'Max' will launch on May 23 in the United States, bringing all your favorite content from both platforms, while also sharing details about its new plans for the service.

Pricing for Warner Bros. Discovery Max

When the service goes live in May, there will be three different tiers available: Max Ad-Lite, Mad Ad Free, and Max Ultimate Ad Free. The pricing for plans is as follows:

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year 2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year 4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

For the most part, the first two tiers closely resemble the plans offered now by HBO Max, with the Max Ad-Lite featuring ads and limitations like no offline downloads. While the Max Ad Free plan has no ads and offers access to 30 offline downloads. The addition of Max Ultimate Ad Free looks to bring the most top-tier experience possible, by not only upping the offline download quantity but also offering 4K streaming resolution and support for Dolby Atmos. As far as pricing, you can see above that you can subscribe per month or get a small discount by paying for the full year in advance.

What if you're a current HBO Max customer

All of this news about a new streaming service is exciting, but if you're an HBO Max customer, things might be a bit confusing. But just to be clear, you won't need to do anything if you're a current HBO Max subscriber. When the brand changes on May 23, so will the app on your devices. All of your current profiles, watch history, and settings will also stay intact too. Best of all, pricing won't change at this time, so whatever existing plan you're subscribed to will still continue as is. As for content, there will be a difference between HBO Max and Max, but since the plans are transitioning, this change just means you'll get to enjoy more shows for the same price as before.

What's the difference between HBO Max and Max

The biggest difference with Max is that it will offer the best of both HBO and Discovery programming, all in one location. That means you'll get access to critically acclaimed original programming of HBO, mixed with the best reality shows from brands like HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and more. In addition to the content, the app will also have new features like smarter recommendations, improved performance, new hubs and genres, plus added security features like secured adult profiles and more.

Things to look forward to with Max

Today's announcement wouldn't be all that exciting if the company didn't tease new series and shows to come. As part of the presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery shared quite a bit about its future content, with some arriving as early as next month when the streaming service makes its debut. Some notable standouts include a new Harry Potter series, along with a Game of Thrones prequel titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. In addition, a new True Detective series with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, along with many other titles, so for now, it looks like there is a lot to look forward to.

Source: Max

Via: Variety