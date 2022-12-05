It looks like we are now one step closer to Warner Bros. Discovery's new service, which could arrive as "Max" when it debuts in spring 2023.

In the summer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it would combine its two streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. The new streaming service was initially set to debut in the summer of 2023, but it was then pushed up to spring, thanks to a relatively smooth transition. Now, it looks like the new service might have a name, with reports that it could debut as "Max."

According to CNBC, Warner Bros. Discovery executives have narrowed the upcoming service's name to a few, with Max being the front-runner. Currently, the service is internally referred to as "BEAM." While Max is the front-runner, other names are still being considered and vetted by the company's lawyers. When the service makes its debut, the accompanying app will have different hubs, giving users easy access to the brands they want to watch. Although it hasn't been solidified, some of the hubs could end up being DC Comics, Discovery, HBO, and Warner Bros.

While a new service will certainly be exciting, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the new service. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has made moves to increase profits over the past few months, cutting programming from HBO Max and also canceling highly anticipated projects like a new Batgirl movie. At the same time, Zaslav has also praised and backed projects like The Flash, which some have seen as an odd move considering the recent problems with the lead actor of the film.

With competitors like Disney, Netflix, and others raising their prices and adding getting more aggressive with affordable ad-supported tiers, one has to wonder just how much the new service from Warner Bros. Discovery will cost and what kind of tier options will be available. Currently, HBO Max is one of the pricier service options out, coming in at $14.99 per month without ads.

