I started my computing journey in the shareware era, first with ProDOS on an Apple IIc, then the MS-DOS years, so I'm no stranger to searching for free software to use on my computers. Most of my university time was spent with free software packages, other than those that the school supplied for us. After those years, to keep a particularly underpowered dual-core laptop going, I ran various Linux distributions, trying out new packages and software constantly to find things that fit my needs.

Over those decades, it's hard to put a number to how many hours I spent looking for free software to use, especially once the internet became widespread and easier to access. Back then, it was a pastime, a hobby to find the next thing to use, a way to handle my computing needs without paying for licenses or subscriptions, as while I had plenty of time, money was in short supply.

Those days are well behind me, and while I still enjoy looking for free and open-source software to use and experiment with, my priorities have changed. Time is always in short supply, and while software is still a hobby, it's also very much a tool for getting work done. I'll gladly pay for licenses and subscriptions for the tools I need daily, especially if it's something I might need technical support for, although I'll still look for free software for things I don't need to do often.

I still love free and open-source software, but my priorities have changed